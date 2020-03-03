Some community volunteers fear that Caledonia is centralizing too much power after embezzlement debacle

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia is considering turning its Parks and Recreation Commission into a committee, another possible change to arise from the investigation into more than five years of embezzlement allegedly committed by former parks employee Jim Svoboda.
“We’re going to take a look at how it’s formed and change it probably to a committee structure,” Village Administrator Tom Christensen said. “We need to look at different models.”
That idea has not received a warm reception from those currently on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“The Park Commission believes this is an overreaction by the Village Board and village administrator … who lacked oversight with the Joint Parks Commission and Jim Svoboda,” PRC President Patrick Flynn said in an email to The Journal Times.
One of the major issues Flynn pointed out was a perceived lack of communication and transparency when he joined the PRC. He and other community volunteers sometimes felt in the dark as to their responsibilities.
“There are no handbooks, there is a smattering of bylaws and ordinances, some state statutes providing instructions — and they are all helter-skelter,” Flynn said. “The Village of Caledonia is absolutely remiss regarding proper etiquette, policies, procedures, mentoring and training of volunteer commissions.”
Sue Schuit, who has lived in Caledonia since 2001 and is the local chair of the regional environmental group Hoy Audobon Society, told The Journal Times: “First, what they should focus on is creating a handbook on what the duties and instructions are for these commissions … these commissions are coming in with no direction and don’t know how they’re going to be doing it.”
One of the things the village is looking to curtail is the PRC’s spending authority.
“We want to make sure we have oversight,” Christensen said.
Allegations and other shifts
Svoboda, the former superintendent of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park on Northwestern Avenue, faces felony charges for embezzling more than $335,000 from the village and from the Kraut Music Fest over the course of almost six years and spending it on vacations, at casinos, on luxury fashion items and electronics.
Svoboda, a Mount Pleasant resident who also owes Discover Bank $4,580.81 after failing to appear at a Racine County small-claims court hearing last week, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Not only has the investigation been an embarrassment for the village, it’s led to shakeups and changes of internal policies and other commissions.
Svoboda had also served as sexton of the village-owned Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery on Nicholson Road, the responsibilities of which have been taken on by Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise and other Caledonia staff members. The village, which has since significantly revised its cemetery ordinance to improve oversight, is considering creating an entirely new cemetery director position.
The Joint Park Commission, which was supposed to have been overseeing Svoboda’s work and finances as joint park superintendent, has also been dissolved in favor of a Joint Park Transition Commission. That new commission is expected to be temporary as Caledonia and the Village of Mount Pleasant figure out how the park will be governed in the future; Caledonia and Mount Pleasant co-own the park.
‘A real cultural problem’
Regardless, Flynn and Schuit believe the proposal to reshape the PRC is, at least in part, a power grab by village leaders.
Flynn called it “a real cultural problem in Caledonia.”
“What impact this will have is unknown,” he continued. “What we do know is it will lessen citizen involvement and put more power in the hands of the Village Board and administrator.”
“It seems to be that citizen engagement is being reduced and not enlarged,” added Schuit.
Flynn pointed to April 2019 when a couple members of the PRC were not reappointed to their positions, despite being willing to continue volunteering with the village. At the time, the investigation into Svoboda was ongoing but had yet to be made public. That’s when Flynn became the commission’s president. He said he initially didn’t want the responsibility, but there was no one else willing to take on the role.
Speaking for the commission, Flynn said: “The existing parks commission’s only interest is on the Parks, to create a self-sustainable parks program, to work collaboratively with the Caledonia Conservancy and any others who want to improve the recreational access for the residents all while improving the quality of life for our community. We have no other agenda outside the parks.”
CDA changes
Changes for the Community Development Authority have been put in place, too.
After some concerns were raised by village Trustee Fran Martin, the CDA’s Village Board liaison, Village President Jim Dobbs created a new subcommittee to reassess the village’s 2035 and 2050 plans. That new subcommittee will report directly to the Village Board, rather than reporting to the CDA, which Dobbs had felt needed more focus; Dobbs is the CDA’s president.
Martin’s concerns were centered around how little guidance had been coming to the CDA from the village directly, similar to the concerns raised by Flynn and Schuit.