Some community volunteers fear that Caledonia is centralizing too much power after embezzlement debacle

“It seems to be that citizen engagement is being reduced and not enlarged,” added Schuit.

Flynn pointed to April 2019 when a couple members of the PRC were not reappointed to their positions, despite being willing to continue volunteering with the village. At the time, the investigation into Svoboda was ongoing but had yet to be made public. That’s when Flynn became the commission’s president. He said he initially didn’t want the responsibility, but there was no one else willing to take on the role.

Speaking for the commission, Flynn said: “The existing parks commission’s only interest is on the Parks, to create a self-sustainable parks program, to work collaboratively with the Caledonia Conservancy and any others who want to improve the recreational access for the residents all while improving the quality of life for our community. We have no other agenda outside the parks.”

CDA changes

Changes for the Community Development Authority have been put in place, too.