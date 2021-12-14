Some call for Mount Pleasant official's removal after commentary opposes equity efforts in colleges

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant Village Board trustee is under fire for a commentary he wrote, published Thursday by The Journal Times, in which he said he found attempts to “indoctrinate” Wisconsin’s students and to promote racial division “appalling.”

“The taxpayer-funded Wisconsin education system not only is indoctrinating our students, but also planting seeds of division in the society. For heaven’s sake, you can’t graduate from UW-Madison unless you agree to their narrative of whiteness being a privilege,” Ram Bhatia wrote.

Now, local organizations and community members are calling for his removal from two seats he holds as a member of the village board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees.

‘Personal attacks’

During the public comment portion of the Village of Mount Pleasant’s Monday board meeting, resident Dan Dimler began by praising the board for its action taken in parks, roads and sewer projects.

But then Dimler turned to Bhatia regarding the commentary.

“Mr. Bhatia, your commentary was ignorant and uninformed. Your willfully uncivilized diatribe leads me to think what else you are too lazy to do the slightest bit of research on,” Dimler said.

While sharing his thoughts about the village’s lack of action with the Foxconn project, Dimler was interrupted by Dave DeGroot, village board president, who told him: “Watch the personal attacks.”

It wasn’t made clear what DeGroot was referencing.

“This is my time here,” Dimler said. “It’s not a personal attack.”

Bhatia had not responded to a reporter’s request for comment on this story as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bhatia has been a member of the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees for at least 15 years and a Village Board trustee since 2018.

In his commentary, Bhatia alleged that Wisconsin’s education system contributes to racial division in the country, and that enacting policies that promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion exacerbates the problem, even though Gateway professes to value DEI.

Bhatia wrote: “First, the University of Wisconsin-Madison mandates graduate students take a course that have them to agree that whiteness means privilege. Second, Wisconsin Technical Colleges System 2021 Equity Report states ‘the events of 2020 (includes alleged police brutality) have intensified the inequities experienced by some WTCS staff, students and faculty members — including labor exploitation.’”

Bhatia did not clarify which university course he is referencing. However, Wisconsin GOP leaders have questioned the college on training for employees that includes references to privilege, identity and critical race theory.

Bhatia also listed a few examples of issues he believes to be racially rooted or divisive, including reference to Colin Kaepernick who knelt during the national anthem before NFL games in protest in 2016, through which Kaepernick hoped to bring attention to how people of color are often oppressed and more likely to face police violence.

“Name one black person, or one black family whose life was changed for the better because NFL player Colin Kaepernick started taking knees during the national anthem. All he did was to divide the country and screw his own football career,” Bhatia wrote. “Similarly, tell them about white privilege to all homeless white folks or those living at poverty line. Tell all educated black people that they only succeeded because they were taught by faculty who look like them.”

The Racine Women for Racial Justice, an organization of women dedicated to identifying and dismantling racism in the community, responded to Bhatia’s statement with their own.

“It would seem Mr. Bhatia is completely unaware that Mr. Kaepernick’s protests were not about income equality, but about police violence that is disproportionately inflicted on People of Color,” RWRJ’s statement read. “We submit that every Black person and family is better off because of the attention drawn to this issue. It is appalling that Mr. Bhatia ignorantly trivializes the very real professional sacrifice made by Mr. Kaepernick who used his celebrity to call out the epidemic of police violence against People of Color.” Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since January 2017. “Yes, Mr. Bhatia, Black people are better off for Mr. Kaepernick’s courage.”

Bhatia’s commentary continued: “Granted, there have been injustice and discrimination in our country’s history, and we must address those issues, but the solution is not to indoctrinate the next generation, nor create divisions based on racial heritage. These policies solve nothing.”

Bhatia proposed to address economic barriers instead of ones based on race, believing that economic disparity is the root basis of discrimination. He called on famous athletes and celebrities to create a large fund, and then use that money to help bridge those disparities.

“With passionate involvement of churches and community-based organizations you can start nationwide programs to help broken families, start after-school programs for disadvantaged kids and adults and help them break the economic barriers,” he said.

The RWRJ responded: “This idea that the private sector can magically come together to root out centuries of poverty, racism and discrimination is a fantasy … Those elements of society that you casually suggest could solve these problems? They are the beneficiaries of the inequity!”

Calling for removal





“Mr. Bhatia makes a number of inaccurate and inflammatory statements that (RWRJ) categorically rejects,” the RWRJ’s statement continued. “For an institution that has prioritized creating a culture and climate of safety for ALL students, Gateway should understand that attitudes like Mr. Bhatia’s are unacceptable and diminish the college’s otherwise excellent reputation as a place where students of Color feel welcome.”

Members of RWRJ also called for the Village of Mount Pleasant to implement training in “implicit bias and multicultural sensitivity,” as it reportedly did in October when a racial incident involving a Mount Pleasant police officer reportedly occurred.

A Mount Pleasant police officer allegedly exchanged texts with a Racine Lutheran High School student about another student who came forward with race-related concerns at the school. The police officer wrote in the texts: “I can’t wait to catch his a** in traffic,” apparently showing the officer looked forward to encountering the student who brought forward complaints during his work in law enforcement.

“Mr. Bhatia’s glaring lack of awareness of the deeply embedded racial inequities in our society makes this training all the more necessary and we renew our call to Mt. Pleasant officials to prioritize this critical education,” the release said.In a phone call with RWRJ members Kelly Scroggins-Powell and Marcia Buhler, Scroggins-Powell said: “We are working with and supporting A Better Mount Pleasant … This is a united effort between BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People Of Color) people in this community.”

Scroggins-Powell and Buhler said they hoped “any organization in Racine involved in doing justice work will speak out on (the commentary).”

A Better Mt. Pleasant — a group of community members who have been vocal about the village’s happenings in the past — also released a statement calling for Bhatia’s removal from both boards.

“The ignorance and arrogance of Bhatia’s statements are remarkable, but also in deliberate contrast to the values stated in Gateway’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mission statement,” wrote Kelly Gallaher, spokesperson for A Better Mt. Pleasant, in the release. “He can no longer represent (Gateway) and must be asked to resign immediately.”

After Monday’s meeting, Gallaher said Bhatia’s claim that he wrote the commentary as a private citizen and not as a member of either Mount Pleasant or Gateway boards is “unbelievable.”

The author description published with Bhatia’s commentary was: “Ram Bhatia is a member of the Mount Pleasant Village Board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees. His commentary is not meant to represent the views of other members of either board.”

A Gateway spokesperson made no indication Bhatia would be removed in an email, that stated “Gateway’s administration, through the office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will continue to build awareness of the importance of inclusive practices for all leaders in the Gateway community.”

“Gateway stands by its commitment to respect the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Gateway president and CEO Bryan Albrecht in an email. “It is a priority for our organization. Diversity of individuals and their perspectives has been a foundation of Gateway for many years, and our statement on diversity, equity and inclusion reflects that: We are committed to providing a diverse, equitable and inclusive learning and working environment to enhance the Gateway experience for all students and staff.”

At the meeting, Bhatia said: “The article says it was the opinion of a private citizen taxpayer. (It had) nothing to do with (the boards). It’s my opinion, and I stand by my opinion. It’s a free country, I have the right to free speech.”

He continued: “I’m looking for a solution for the next generation. I’m all for uniting the community. When I take the Pledge of Allegiance, I say ‘One nation under God,’ not dividing the nation. That’s what I’m trying to do. If we don’t agree, let’s have a conversation.”

Responses of “you failed” were heard in response from the gallery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.