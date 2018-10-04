SOMERS — In response to the Larry Nassar sexual assaults at Michigan State University and the Jerry Sandusky sexual assaults at Penn State, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is diving deep into its policies regarding safety of student athletes and staff.
On Thursday, UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and other staff members presented a report to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents regarding student safety. The presentation took place at the monthly Regents' meeting, which this week is taking place at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus.
Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, was present along with rent Bryan Steil, who is Republican candidate for Congress. Both are members of the Board of Regents.
No specific incident called for the university to evaluate its procedures, it was more meant to take a proactive look at what policies are in place and what areas needed improvement, officials said.
The report included interviews with over 150 individuals and from athletes on every team. The athletes were selected at random but if the officials felt the sampling did not accurately represent the demographic makeup of the department, additional diverse individuals were selected at random.
There were also more than 500 surveys completed regarding safety within the athletic department.
While most of the regents praised the university for the scope, detail and action taking place as written in the report, there was one area that got some attention.
Sexual assault
On the issue of sexual assault training and prevention, according to the report “some members of department staff suggest that some student-athletes remain confused regarding issues of consent and sexual assault.”
Deputy Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said students currently go to mandatory training that covers consent, healthy relationships, sexual violence and harassment.
“In the future, areas of emphasis will include that of underclassman, those that have the experience and training with the same frequency and repetition of their older teammates,” McIntosh said. “We acknowledge there is room to do more and we have already committed additional resources to doing so.”
To be further in compliance with federal Title IX regulations, Ray Taffora, vice chancellor of legal affairs at Madison, said more staff will be trained on how to handle reports of sexual assault.
“There’s also a program we’re undertaking now out of the compliance office to specialty train on an annual basis these responsible employees so that the persons to whom complaints are going to be directed, understand what their responsibilities are, understand how to handle the information, and most importantly understand how to get the information to the Title IX office,” Taffora said.
Regent Janice Mueller of Madison said she was “troubled by the confusion over sexual violence.”
“There should be no confusion on sexual violence, no means no,” Mueller said. “We’ve spent a lot of money and a lot of attention to say ‘no means no.’ I hope you take that into consideration as you move forward with your training.”
Safety
Aside from issues related to sexual assault, the undertaking to keep student athletes, staff and spectators safe at events is massive.
Peter Miller, chair of athletic board at UW-Madison, detailed one upcoming weekend in November during which there will be 13 Badger teams in action, half will travel 4,500 miles round trip and involving 300 combined staff. Madison is hosting eight events and expects around 3,500 spectators.
“And this is a non-football weekend,” Miller said. “That, in one way, is a little bit daunting to think about, the scale of this.”
Talking about the study as a whole, Miller said the process of gathering information about the student athlete culture was a useful exercise, adding a lot of “useful solutions have come up.”
“A lot of fixes have already started happening,” Miller said.
Miller said the university plans to work with police to help implement a facilities safety plan.
“We’re not talking about just Camp Randal Stadium or the Kohl Center,” Miller said. “We’re talking about 13 different facilities on campus, some are indoor, some are outdoor. All of them have their specific safety concerns.”
On the issue of coaches pushing their players through injuries, Miller said they heard no reports of that going on in Madison.
“We did not hear of any incidences of undue influence from coaches pressuring students to compete when they’re not healthy,” Miller said. “We did not have any students that we spoke with or asked about describing that.”
