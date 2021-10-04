Some Afghan refugees could settle in Racine and Kenosha counties. But they need sponsors

To help those refugees get settled in the U.S., LSS needs sponsors — volunteers who will help their new neighbors get settled. That can include some monetary assistance for the volunteers, but not much.

A lot of the work for sponsors, Flynn said, is helping refugees get acclimated to American life. That includes understanding what kind of mail is junk and what is important, how to shop for groceries, where to find work, how to ride the bus; things that may come naturally to native-born Americans but could seem odd or be overwhelming to newcomers.

Flynn described the role of a sponsor as that of a “teacher,” helping the refugees do what they can for themselves so that they won’t need more help years down the road. The goal is “to give them some guidance as to life in the U.S. and teach them how to adapt to life here on their own.”

“Moving to the U.S. can be very traumatic,” Flynn said. “The U.S. is highly individual; people don’t always know their neighbors.” Sponsors can help bridge those gaps.