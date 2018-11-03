RACINE — About 100 people, many of them not of the Jewish faith, crammed into the Beth Israel Sinai Temple, 3009 Washington Ave., on Saturday morning to celebrate Shabbat, the Sabbath.
The crowd came to show their support for the Racine Jewish community one week after a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Many people lined the walls in the back of the room, some stood in nearby hallways to listen to the service and others wiped tears from their eyes as the service went on.
Rabbi Martyn Adelberg lightened the mood with some off-the-cuff humor.
“If you guys would’ve come before, we wouldn’t have had to take a smaller temple, you realize that right?” Adelberg said jokingly. “Maybe if we get enough collection we can buy (the previous temple) back.”
Adelberg, who has been preaching in Racine since 2000, welcomed those who attended what’s been called “Shabbat solidarity” and mentioned the names of those killed in Pittsburgh along with some information about each person that made them unique.
His message Saturday morning was simple: “Love conquers all. Hatred will never win.”
Adelberg read aloud a list of recent hateful incidents directed at different Jewish communities around the country.
“We mustn’t forget that hate is not limited to anti-Semitism, although we know from many reports it has been on the increase tremendously the last couple of years,” Adelberg said and mentioned some recent acts of hatred towards other communities. “It’s just beyond mind-boggling.”
After the 2-hour service, Adelberg said this is not the first time he’s officiated a service with people from different faiths: “It’s always wonderful.”
“More and more people should share each other’s cultures and religions,” Adelberg said. “If they did more of that, there would be less hatred.”
At Adelberg’s side were two friends, his “drinking buddies” he calls them, retired Catholic priest the Rev. William Dietzler and retired Lutheran pastor the Rev. Warren Williams.
Dietzler said he was happy to see the huge number of people
“He bases a lot of the good that he can do on who shows up and for everybody to show up, gentile and non-(gentile), it made a big difference,” Dietzler said. “For people of faith, whatever that faith may be, to come together is to take a step in to what the world should be is to take a step into what God envisions the world as.”
Williams said he was not surprised by the number of people who came to show their support.
“People are affected by tragedies like this, and they wanted to come out and express their support to the local Jewish community,” Williams said. “It was a long service — I’m not sure people knew what they were getting into — but the rabbi did a typical Shabbat service and added the memorial at the end.”
Williams said that out of the incident in Pittsburgh, he hopes society learns to “remember to put ourselves together.”
“Hopefully it’s the beginning of a new unity,” Williams said.