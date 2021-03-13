Solidarity demonstration on one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's killing held on Monument Square

RACINE — Locals gathered in Monument Square on Saturday to remember Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her death.
Taylor was shot to death in her own home by law enforcement during a botched drug raid based on bad information in which nothing illegal was ever found related to Taylor's home.
Xavier Simmons, of Racine, co-founder of the organization Change is Coming, organized the event.
He said he felt it was important for the people of Racine to show solidarity with the people of Louisville, Taylor’s hometown.
Simmons explained Change is Coming is an organization that promotes solo activism where people like himself can stand in solidarity with others across the state. He added it is important for folks to stand up for what is right and not be afraid to do so.
Solidarity
Simmons was joined by other groups, such as Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, and individuals who came on their own to remember Breonna Taylor and to speak out against police violence.
Sarah Wunderlich, of the Oneida Nation, near Green Bay, joined Simmons and said a traditional blessing for those gathered. Wunderlich’s nephew, Jonathon Tubby, was killed by a Green Bay police officer while in custody in 2018.
Wunderlich said it was important for her to keep attending events, to continue telling Tubby's story, and to keep saying his name.
Members of the Oneida Nation gathered in solidarity at Taylor's memorial with signs that read, “Native Lives Matter.”
Mark Giese attended the memorial with members of the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice.
He expressed his concern that “too many Black and Native American lives have been lost because they’re dying in the hands of the police.”
According to a 2019 study from Northwestern University, "Among all groups, black men and boys face the highest lifetime risk of being killed by police. Our models predict that about 1 in 1,000 black men and boys will be killed by police over the life course (96 per 100,000). We predict that between 36 and 81 American Indian/Alaska Native men and boys per 100,000 will be killed by police over the life course. Latino men and boys have an estimated risk of being killed by police of about 53 per 100,000. Asian/Pacific Islander men and boys face a lifetime risk of between 9 and 23 per 100,000, while white men and boys face a lifetime risk of about 39 per 100,000."
Chris Gacek, with the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, noted the crowd that had gathered and said what a great city Racine was, with very caring citizens.
History
Breonna Taylor was 26 years old and working as an emergency medical technician at the time of her death.
She was killed by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department who forced their way into Taylor’s apartment as part of an investigation. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep in bed with the television on when the officers forced their way into the apartment. Walker heard the noise and thought it was a criminal intrusion, so he fired a warning shot.
The officers returned fire, killing Taylor. A subsequent investigation determined the officers fired 32 bullets — six hit Taylor.
A grand jury declined to indict the officers for her death. However, the city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million and to reform police practices.