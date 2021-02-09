Sola Salon Studios to open in Mount Pleasant aims to let independent professionals thrive

Johnson, now the owner of two Sola Salon franchises, said she is right by each owner’s side when they take the step of starting a business with her. It’s the thing Johnson thrives on: helping others through mentorship.

Johnson said she started off helping her son with his business, and after she left, she wanted more of that feeling of fulfillment. “It was very rewarding,” she said.

“(Johnson) helped me through everything,” Stamayannos said, adding Johnson helped her obtain her business license, waived two months of rent and gave her a few hundred dollars to buy products in order to open her salon.

Once business owners are on their feet, Johnson said she is always an available resource, becoming the “den mother” of Sola Salon, she said.

“I don’t even like thinking I’m their manager,” she said. “We work together.”

Fulfilling dreams

Stamayannos said she found an opportunity with Sola Salon when she was struggling.

“When I met Roberta, I was in a situation where, I didn’t know what I was going to do, how I was going to start (my business),” Stamayannos said. “I had no money. No way to start a business.”