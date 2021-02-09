Sola Salon Studios to open in Mount Pleasant aims to let independent professionals thrive

MOUNT PLEASANT — Suyen Stamayannos, owner of Wings Boutique and Salon, started her business with five clients when she opened in November 2019.
She had left an office job she’d had for four years and wanted to pursue a career in hairstyling, but was struggling with where to start.
When she discovered she could work with Sola Salon Studios, a franchise in Kenosha that provides fully equipped individual studios for salon professionals, she said it was like a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I thought, ‘I don’t know how to make it work, but I will,’ “ Stamayannos, 42, said.
Now, she finds herself moving from her standard-size space at Sola Salon Studios in Kenosha to a larger space at Sola Salon’s new location at 13200 Globe Drive, Mount Pleasant, which is set to host its grand opening on Feb. 28.
These are the opportunities Roberta Johnson, 67, owner of Sola Salon on Green Bay Road in Kenosha and now, of the location on Globe Drive, said are a “gift” to be able to offer.
“To think that you played a part in someone else’s dream — that’s a gift,” Johnson said.
‘We work together’
Sola Salon’s business model is to rent fully customizable and fully-equipped studios to independent salon professionals like hairstylists, estheticians, barbers and massage therapists.
Johnson, now the owner of two Sola Salon franchises, said she is right by each owner’s side when they take the step of starting a business with her. It’s the thing Johnson thrives on: helping others through mentorship.
Johnson said she started off helping her son with his business, and after she left, she wanted more of that feeling of fulfillment. “It was very rewarding,” she said.
“(Johnson) helped me through everything,” Stamayannos said, adding Johnson helped her obtain her business license, waived two months of rent and gave her a few hundred dollars to buy products in order to open her salon.
Once business owners are on their feet, Johnson said she is always an available resource, becoming the “den mother” of Sola Salon, she said.
“I don’t even like thinking I’m their manager,” she said. “We work together.”
Fulfilling dreams
Stamayannos said she found an opportunity with Sola Salon when she was struggling.
“When I met Roberta, I was in a situation where, I didn’t know what I was going to do, how I was going to start (my business),” Stamayannos said. “I had no money. No way to start a business.”
But the flexibility of being your own boss— which is something that comes with owning a space at Sola Salon, where business owners have 24-hour access to their studios and can therefore schedule themselves— allowed Stamayannos to grow.
Sola Salon even offers educational opportunities, like classes on marketing and how to be self-employed, Stamayannos said. Being in one building (but still separate) from other salon professionals means helping each other out.
“We believe that if we don’t help each other, we’re never going to get ahead of the game,” Stamayannos said.
Melisa Christiansen, owner of MC Salon at the Kenosha location, said in an email she wasn’t flourishing working for someone else at a salon she didn’t own.
When she found Sola Salon, Christiansen said she was “scared of all the work I’d have to do to get ready. I was scared that I would fail ... but I was most scared of spending another 10 years hating every day behind the chair.”
“There were messy parts, learning curves and mistakes,” Christiansen said. “But none of that stopped my business. Every little bump and bruise made my business better and me, stronger.”
The Mount Pleasant location has 38 spaces, according to a news release from Sola Salon, and Johnson said there are still spaces available for prospective business owners.
For more information on the new location, visit the Mount Pleasant Sola Salon website at solasalonstudios.com/locations/mount-pleasant.
