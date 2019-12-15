Softball players want to honor longtime umpire Otis Jones

RACINE — Geraldine Jones said she tried to get her husband, Otisteen Jones, whom everyone called Otis, to retire from umpiring for five years.
About a year ago, Otis told her this was it — this was going to be the year he’d retire. Then he got a phone call asking if he could umpire a couple games and he couldn’t say no.
“He loved his job. He loved people. That was the key, he loved people,” said Geraldine. “He would never turn a game down. They could depend on him.”
Otis died on Dec. 27, 2018. Geraldine said his two last umpire paychecks arrived after he died.
“He really loved his job. He loved it,” said Geraldine. “That’s why he umpired so long.”
It seems the love was mutual. A group of softball players have requested that the city dedicate the south diamond at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., to Otis and have offered to raise funds for a plaque or preferably a bench to memorialize him.
The request went before the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services on Wednesday, but the board did not have quorum so it was unable to act.
A people person
Linda Yackley, who manages D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team, submitted the request to the city, stating that Otis was, “a legend at Island Park.”
“The 2019 summer season is over and he was truly missed by all,” she wrote.
Otis and Geraldine lived on Parkview Drive, so Otis had to just walk down the street and cross the bridge to get to Island Park.
“Anyone who played softball around here would know Otis Jones,” said Yackley. “He was warm and friendly and he treated everybody like a friend.”
Geraldine would often go down there to watch the games. Her nephew, Floyd Gray, said when Yackley told the family about their plan to memorialize Otis with a bench, the whole family was on board.
“(Geraldine) was there for all the tournaments,” said Gray. “She spent a lot of time down there and he did too so the whole family would really appreciate that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The couple didn’t just share a love of baseball. Geraldine came to Racine from Carbondale and Otis was originally from Arkansas. They were set up on a blind date by a friend over 50 years ago and married on April 25, 1970.
“We hit off beautifully,” said Geraldine. “We met, went on a date and that was history.”
Geraldine loved camping and Otis loved fishing, so they went camping all over Wisconsin during their marriage. They also went on several cruises and shared a love of gardening. Geraldine said they did a lot of things together.
“We were always together doing things,” Geraldine said. “That’s why I miss him.”
Otis worked at Ruud Lighting, which was acquired by Cree in 2011. But Geraldine remembers that he was most passionate about the jobs he had with the City of Racine. In addition to umpiring, he worked at a few of the city’s community centers and even with juvenile offenders at one point.
“He was so good with the kids,” said Geraldine. “The kids were loyal to him. They respected him because he knew how to handle them.”
He also went out his way to be there for the people in his life. Gray said that Otis was like a father to him and he saw that Otis treated Geraldine really well. Geraldine said he would greet new neighbors to the neighborhood and when it snowed would shovel the walkways for the widows in the neighborhood.
So when he died, she was comforted by how many people had kind things to say about him.
“They were so good to me,” she said. “They said so many good things about Otis.”
A lasting legacy
During his memorial, she was amazed by how many softball players came, some from as far as Appleton. A couple told her about how Otis had coached them, particularly one girl said who Otis taught how to be a catcher.
“She did what he said and it worked,” said Geraldine. “She said she loved Otis ever since.”
She loves the idea of having a bench dedicated to him at Island Park. The only thing she regrets is not being able to share it with him.
“I just wish I could tell him that,” she said. “I could just see him smiling now. He would love that.”
Firefighters square off in charity softball game
In front of hundreds of coworkers, friends and family, the Racine Fire Department defeated the Kenosha Fire Department in a 7-inning charity softball game by a close score of 13-12, Sunday, July 7 at Simmons Field in Kenosha. All proceeds from the event went to the family of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.