Softball players want to honor longtime umpire Otis Jones

“We were always together doing things,” Geraldine said. “That’s why I miss him.”

Otis worked at Ruud Lighting, which was acquired by Cree in 2011. But Geraldine remembers that he was most passionate about the jobs he had with the City of Racine. In addition to umpiring, he worked at a few of the city’s community centers and even with juvenile offenders at one point.

“He was so good with the kids,” said Geraldine. “The kids were loyal to him. They respected him because he knew how to handle them.”

He also went out his way to be there for the people in his life. Gray said that Otis was like a father to him and he saw that Otis treated Geraldine really well. Geraldine said he would greet new neighbors to the neighborhood and when it snowed would shovel the walkways for the widows in the neighborhood.

So when he died, she was comforted by how many people had kind things to say about him.

“They were so good to me,” she said. “They said so many good things about Otis.”

A lasting legacy