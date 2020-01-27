Softball diamond to be dedicated to longtime Umpire Otis Jones, funds to be raised for plaque

RACINE — Fundraising is underway for a plaque and bench to commemorate longtime City of Racine umpire Otis Jones.

The Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has approved the proposal to dedicate the south softball diamond at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., to Jones’ memory and install a plaque and/or bench in his honor once the funds are raised.

Jones lived on Parkview Drive so he could just walk down the street and cross the bridge to get to Island Park, where he umpired for years.

His widow, Geraldine, said he received his last umpiring check after he died on Dec. 27, 2018.

Linda Yackley, who manages D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team, submitted the proposal which called Jones “a legend at Island Park.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The 2019 summer season is over and he was truly m issed by all,” she wrote.

Once she heard the news it was approved, she set up an account with Johnson Bank into which anyone can submit donations. D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team made the opening memorial donation of $100.

The goal is to raise $3,000: $350 for a bronze plaque and $2,650 for the park bench.