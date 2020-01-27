You are the owner of this article.
Softball diamond to be dedicated to longtime Umpire Otis Jones, funds to be raised for plaque
top story
OTIS JONES

Softball diamond to be dedicated to longtime Umpire Otis Jones, funds to be raised for plaque

RACINE — Fundraising is underway for a plaque and bench to commemorate longtime City of Racine umpire Otis Jones.

The Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has approved the proposal to dedicate the south softball diamond at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., to Jones’ memory and install a plaque and/or bench in his honor once the funds are raised.

Jones lived on Parkview Drive so he could just walk down the street and cross the bridge to get to Island Park, where he umpired for years.

His widow, Geraldine, said he received his last umpiring check after he died on Dec. 27, 2018.

Linda Yackley, who manages D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team, submitted the proposal which called Jones “a legend at Island Park.”

“The 2019 summer season is over and he was truly m issed by all,” she wrote.

Once she heard the news it was approved, she set up an account with Johnson Bank into which anyone can submit donations. D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team made the opening memorial donation of $100.

The goal is to raise $3,000: $350 for a bronze plaque and $2,650 for the park bench.

Donations can be made at any Johnson Bank location or sent to: Johnson Bank, 555 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53403

Mark donation envelopes “Attention: Tiffany Cooper, Suite 100.” Checks should be made out to the Otis Jones Memorial Fund. A dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for this summer.

Otisteen "Otis" Jones

Jones

How to donate

Donations can be made at any Johnson Bank location or sent to: Johnson Bank, 555 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53403. Attention: Tiffany Cooper Suite 100. Checks should be made out to the Otis Jones Memorial Fund.

