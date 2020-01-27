Softball diamond to be dedicated to longtime Umpire Otis Jones, funds to be raised for plaque

RACINE — Fundraising is underway for a plaque and bench to commemorate longtime City of Racine umpire Otis Jones.
The Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has approved the proposal to dedicate the south softball diamond at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., to Jones’ memory and install a plaque and/or bench in his honor once the funds are raised.
Jones lived on Parkview Drive so he could just walk down the street and cross the bridge to get to Island Park, where he umpired for years.
His widow, Geraldine, said he received his last umpiring check after he died on Dec. 27, 2018.
Linda Yackley, who manages D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team, submitted the proposal which called Jones “a legend at Island Park.”
You have free articles remaining.
“The 2019 summer season is over and he was truly m issed by all,” she wrote.
Once she heard the news it was approved, she set up an account with Johnson Bank into which anyone can submit donations. D&D Industrial Coatings’ women’s softball team made the opening memorial donation of $100.
The goal is to raise $3,000: $350 for a bronze plaque and $2,650 for the park bench.
Donations can be made at any Johnson Bank location or sent to: Johnson Bank, 555 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53403
Mark donation envelopes “Attention: Tiffany Cooper, Suite 100.” Checks should be made out to the Otis Jones Memorial Fund. A dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for this summer.
Firefighters square off in charity softball game
In front of hundreds of coworkers, friends and family, the Racine Fire Department defeated the Kenosha Fire Department in a 7-inning charity softball game by a close score of 13-12, Sunday, July 7 at Simmons Field in Kenosha. All proceeds from the event went to the family of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.