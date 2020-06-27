Soens reports on MPPD strategic focus and initiatives

MOUNT PLEASANT — Values, vision, mission and strategy are key puzzle pieces for Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Matthew J. Soens, as outlined in a report to village trustees on the department’s “Strategic Focus and Initiatives” for policing in the 27,072-resident village.
“In light of some of the recent events that have taken place around the country, we thought it would be a good idea to share some of the things that the PD is … working on,” Soens said on Monday.
Immediate goals
Immediate 0-6 month objectives outlined by Soens include implementation of a chaplain program for department and community support, with two chaplains currently on board — Pastor Richard Rogers and Pastor Joseph Pipes; implementation of a drone program, slated for a fall implementation; improvement of department operating efficiencies; and expansion of community-oriented policing efforts, including increased programming at MPPD’s Lakeside COP House at 2237 Mead St., built with a donation from S.C. Johnson.
Another immediate priority for Soens is intentional recruitment efforts aimed at decreasing the length of the recruitment process and promoting MPPD law enforcement careers through positive daily interactions in the community.
“Obviously it’s no secret right now that recruitment in law enforcement is very, very difficult,” he said. “Adding to this is COVID, is the current climate that we’re in. It’s very tough … we need to be advocates for our profession.”
Near-term goals
Near-term 6-12 month department objectives according to Soens include implicit bias/diversity training, with two-thirds of the department trained prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the remainder expected to be trained by the end of summer; an updated computerized scheduling process; leadership courses for department members at all ranks; and succession planning for “sustainable success.”
Another near-term priority outlined by Soens is the reinstatement of department awards to increase employee recognition and job satisfaction.
“It’s been a few years since we’ve done this,” he noted. “Bottom line is people like to be recognized for a job well done and we have a lot of people doing a lot of great things with MPPD. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Long-term goals
Among Soens’ long-term 1-5 year goals for the department are achieving Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group accreditation for the Mount Pleasant Police Department to provide department legitimacy, public trust and accountability to the community.
With WILEAG granting accreditation on 235 standards and best practices, Soens anticipated department accreditation to be a 1-2 year process, noting only 44 of Wisconsin’s 529 law enforcement agencies are currently WILEAG-accredited.
Other 1-5 years goals for MPPD outlined by Soens include creation of a community advisory panel to give voice to underrepresented members of the community, and first-ever departmental participation in the 10-week FBI National Academy program at Quantico, Va.
Soens also embraces the six pillar concepts of former U.S. President Barack Obama’s May 2015 President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing – building trust and legitimacy through community-reflecting diversity of the local police force and giving citizens a voice in an atmosphere of dignity and respect; policy and oversight through a culture of accountability; use of technology and social media for communication with the community; community policing and crime reduction partnerships based on mutual respect and trust, training and education; and officer wellness and safety.
Said Soens of mental and physical officer wellness and safety, “We need to create and maintain a culture of wellness. Those days where you suck it up, the John Wayne attitude, has to go because that doesn’t work. If our officers stay well, they’re going to be better on the street with our public, and they’re also well inside with our own department.”
Reflection on recent events
Soens also spoke to the recent tragic death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police Department officers.
“Bottom line is that can’t happen,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that, there’s no reason for it … It’s flat out wrong and it just can’t happen.”
Soens noted that choke holds by law enforcement officers are outlawed in Wisconsin under mandated Defense and Arrest Tactic System protocols set by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.
“We don’t train choke holds, we don’t do choke holds,” Soens said. “They’re not a recognized tactic by the Wisconsin LESB.”
Praise offered for Soens, MPPD
Village Administrator Maureen Murphy praised Soens, noting the 22-year law enforcement veteran, who joined the department in 1998, is a “home-grown” MPPD product who rose to the top last year in a nationwide search for a police chief that drew a pool of well-qualified applicants from Arizona to New Jersey, in part because of his proactive Strategic Focus and Initiatives plan drawn up as part of his candidacy for the position, calling it “a reflection on the entire department.”
“What’s remarkable about this department is that, from the top to the bottom, it’s exceptional,” Murphy said. “Matt is a product of this department … and I think it shows you the standards – that this is what he learned from all of his colleagues in that police department and that’s what prepared him to be the next chief…”
Trustee John Hewitt noted the Strategic Focus and Initiatives outlined by Soens were not a reflexive knee-jerk reaction to recent events, but rather a system proactively put into action since Soens’ 2019 appointment as police chief.
“This is ongoing,” he observed. “This didn’t come up overnight because of recent happenings.”
Trustee Denise Anastasio complimented Soens and the department for a “focus on transparency and accountability” and implicit bias training.
“I’ve heard only good things about Mount Pleasant Police,” she said. “I’m proud that you’ve brought this forward … even before the incidences that have led to so much publicity.”
“You’re ahead of the game,” trustee Anne Marie Clausen said.
Said Trustee Sonny Havn of MPPD: “We’ve got a terrific team.”
