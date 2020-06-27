Soens reports on MPPD strategic focus and initiatives

“Bottom line is that can’t happen,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that, there’s no reason for it … It’s flat out wrong and it just can’t happen.”

Soens noted that choke holds by law enforcement officers are outlawed in Wisconsin under mandated Defense and Arrest Tactic System protocols set by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.

“We don’t train choke holds, we don’t do choke holds,” Soens said. “They’re not a recognized tactic by the Wisconsin LESB.”

Praise offered for Soens, MPPD

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy praised Soens, noting the 22-year law enforcement veteran, who joined the department in 1998, is a “home-grown” MPPD product who rose to the top last year in a nationwide search for a police chief that drew a pool of well-qualified applicants from Arizona to New Jersey, in part because of his proactive Strategic Focus and Initiatives plan drawn up as part of his candidacy for the position, calling it “a reflection on the entire department.”