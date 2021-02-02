 Skip to main content
Society's Assets elects new chairperson
Theresa Gilliland

Theresa Gilliland has been a board member at Society's Assets since 2006, according to a press release. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Society’s Assets, a nonprofit independent living center which serves individuals of any age with any disability who live in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties, elected Theresa Gilliland as a new chairperson for 2021.

Gilliland has been a board member at Society’s Assets since 2006, according to a press release. She has served on the Executive, Community Relations, Scholarship and Bylaws committees.

“As Chairperson, I will provide leadership, counsel, and guidance to promote the mission and goals of the agency,” Gilliland said in the release. “I’m looking forward to my new role and to following in the footsteps of a great outgoing chairperson.”

Gilliland is a speaker and an author. She has written her autobiography, titled “In A Moment,” which tells her story of overcoming hardships such as her going blind and family members facing serious health issues.

Gilliland is taking the place of Frank Germinaro, who will remain a member of the board at Society’s Assets. Germinaro has been a board member since 1998.

“It has been an honor to serve with dedicated board members and staff for the benefit of our clients,” Germinaro said in the release. “I am positive that the new leadership will bring continued success to our agency.”

Society’s Assets is located at 5200 Washington Avenue Suite 225 in Racine. They provide resources for individuals with disabilities such as supportive home care, home and vehicle modifications and other assistive technology, peer support, independent living skills training and more.

For more information on Society’s Assets, visit their website at societysassets.org.

