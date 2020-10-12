Society’s Assets promotes White Cane Awareness Day Oct. 15

RACINE — White Cane Awareness Day, which is Thursday, has been observed annually in the United States since Oct. 15, 1964. The observance reminds the community and educates drivers on the 1947 traffic law that requires such precautions as may be necessary to avoid accident or injury to the pedestrian.

When you see a person using a white cane, remember that the cane is a tool for safely and independently navigating the environment. Stop your vehicle or cycle no closer than 10 feet, giving the person the right of way. When people who are blind or have low vision have the tools they need, full participation in society is possible.

Leading up to White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 15, Society’s Assets, with help from a Lions Club grant, is sharing stories of area residents as they are out and about in their neighborhoods, shopping centers, school, and work sites. Check out the agency’s Facebook page (societysassetswi) or website, societysassets.org.

Contact Society’s Assets for more information on obtaining a white cane or other disability-related services, including home modifications, accessibility solutions and in-home care. If you have a disability and need help, call 800-378-9128.

