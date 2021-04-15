Social workers could be embedded with Racine Police Department

Frazier and Howell agree that it would benefit both the police department and the community if MSW students could be embedded within the Police Department. They wouldn’t customarily go on ridealongs and respond to 911 calls as Frazier did for safety reasons — “times have changed,” she said — but could make a difference in other ways.

They could respond to schools, working with kids who may be fighting with teachers but aren’t being particularly violent.

“With any social worker,” Frazier said, “we all are trained to be able to deal with people who are in trauma. Kids’ behavior is sometimes an acting out of some kind of trauma experience they may have had.”

The interns could follow up at a home after a 911 call where someone was having a mental crisis or a domestic dispute; the day after the fight in Aurora between mother and daughter, Frazier returned to the apartment to ask “what really happened yesterday?” and to try to find a long-term solution to the conflict.