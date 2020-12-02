Social Security scams leading fraud reports through pandemic, state office says

Have you gotten a strange call about your Social Security number being suspended recently?
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection may have an answer.
“Social Security scams are currently leading DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline scam reports from consumers,” DATCP Public Information Officer Ti Gauger said in an email. “Since March we have seen a wide variety of government imposter scams reported to the hotline.”
Most of the scams try to trick consumers into giving the scammer their personally identifiable information such as a Social Security number, or financial account numbers, Gauger said.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James Houston
James Houston, Cudahy, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Bernard Miller
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bernard Miller, 6000 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janice M Petri
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason Michael Welge
NO PHOTO AVAIALBLE
Jason Michael Welge, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lonnell D Conley
Lonnell D Conley, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct.
Quantrell M Davidson
Quantrell M Davidson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
