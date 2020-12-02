 Skip to main content
Social Security scams leading fraud reports through pandemic, state office says
Social Security scams leading fraud reports through pandemic, state office says

Have you gotten a strange call about your Social Security number being suspended recently?

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection may have an answer.

“Social Security scams are currently leading DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline scam reports from consumers,” DATCP Public Information Officer Ti Gauger said in an email. “Since March we have seen a wide variety of government imposter scams reported to the hotline.”

Most of the scams try to trick consumers into giving the scammer their personally identifiable information such as a Social Security number, or financial account numbers, Gauger said.

