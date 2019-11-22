Soccer: UW-Whitewater's Guinn, Larry Lake honored for coaching prowess

But here’s the thing about Guinn: Even though he has had success at each of his coaching stops and is 104-41-20 at Whitewater, he carries on like each match he coaches could be his last.

To underscore his point, Guinn mentioned that Joe Maddon’s contract was not renewed just three years after he led the Chicago Cubs to that elusive World Series championship. And that the Green Bay Packers fired Mike McCarthy in 2018 — eight years after he led them to the championship in Super Bowl XLV.

“Sometimes I feel that some of the best coaches coach out of fear of failure, the fear of the consequences,” Guinn said. “If you don’t win in college, you get fired, which means you can’t pay your mortgage.”

That’s something Guinn won’t need to concern himself for the foreseeable future. His second major coaching award while at Whitewater underscores that.

“I just think that whenever you receive coaching awards, it’s all a credit to the players you have,” he said. “You have to have great players, you have to have kids who are committed and you have to do a good job at recruiting.

“Any coach who wins at something, it’s the players who make the difference.”

