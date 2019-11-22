Soccer: UW-Whitewater's Guinn, Larry Lake honored for coaching prowess

Perhaps nothing explains better how driven Tony Guinn is as a college soccer coach than this story about how much he drove in the late 2000s:
While leading the Western Illinois men’s program in Macomb, Ill., Guinn was trying to spend as much time as he could with his son, Shaymus, who was seriously ill at Milwaukee Children’s Hospital (Shaymus died in December 2011). So for two years, Guinn commuted back and fourth daily from Milwaukee to Macomb, which is 290 miles one way.
So that was 580 miles on Guinn’s odometer each day and at least 2,900 miles per week. That entailed Guinn being behind the wheel of his car for eight or nine hours a day.
That dedication carries on to this day, when the 1985 St. Catherine’s High School graduate has taken the UW-Whitewater men’s program to new heights. He was recently named the All-American Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the second time since taking over the Warhawks in 2012.
Guinn led Whitewater to one of their most successful seasons in program history with a 15-5-2 record. The Warhawks lost in the first-round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Nov. 15, but it was to top-seeded Calvin 1-0 on an own goal in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Two former St. Catherine’s standouts — Trevor Johnson and Andres Villarreal — were members of that team.
But here’s the thing about Guinn: Even though he has had success at each of his coaching stops and is 104-41-20 at Whitewater, he carries on like each match he coaches could be his last.
To underscore his point, Guinn mentioned that Joe Maddon’s contract was not renewed just three years after he led the Chicago Cubs to that elusive World Series championship. And that the Green Bay Packers fired Mike McCarthy in 2018 — eight years after he led them to the championship in Super Bowl XLV.
“Sometimes I feel that some of the best coaches coach out of fear of failure, the fear of the consequences,” Guinn said. “If you don’t win in college, you get fired, which means you can’t pay your mortgage.”
That’s something Guinn won’t need to concern himself for the foreseeable future. His second major coaching award while at Whitewater underscores that.
“I just think that whenever you receive coaching awards, it’s all a credit to the players you have,” he said. “You have to have great players, you have to have kids who are committed and you have to do a good job at recruiting.
“Any coach who wins at something, it’s the players who make the difference.”
Larry Lake to be inducted
The man who succeeded Guinn as St. Catherine’s coach, Ben Lake, went on to lead the Angels to WIAA state championships in 2009 and ‘16. Lake credits much of his success in soccer to his father, Larry, who died at the age of 83 on May 13, 2018.
And now Larry Lake is being honored for the numerous contributions he made to youth soccer in Racine County. He will be inducted into the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame Dec. 1 at Buenavista Banquets & Restaurant, 7507 W. Oklahoma Ave., in Milwaukee.
The Lake family lived across the street from the SCORe Complex in Franksville while Ben was growing up. He can recall being awakened countless times by his father to help him make the soccer fields what they are today.
“He came from that golden era of coaches who did all this extra stuff behind the scenes that more or less made soccer what it is here,” Ben Lake said. “We needed to have more areas where the kids could play because the numbers were growing.
“He was out there building goals. He was out there lining fields at 6 o’clock in the morning after he woke me up and dragged me out there. Every weekend, there was huge collection of coaches who would do this, my dad being one of them, and it was non-stop.
“My dad was from that era where it was just expected of them to do that.”
Tim Bruner, a 1998 St. Catherine’s graduate who went on to become Madison Edgewood’s second-leading career scorer, played under Larry Lake in the Racine Soccer Club from 1998-2000. Bruner believes it was Lake who gave him the foundation to succeed in soccer.
“When you’re young, it’s just matter of enjoying the sport and he had a real good way of making the sport real fun and making you want to come back while also giving you a lot of real good information to make you a better player,” Bruner said. “A lot of us did really well in high school and college and I have to give him a lot of credit for putting us in that position.”
O’Regan commits to UW-Milwaukee
Molly O’Regan has made a huge impact during his first two seasons for the St. Catherine’s girls soccer team with 63 goals and 53 assists. UW-Milwaukee’s coaching staff, led by former UW-Parkside coach Troy Fabiano, took notice of that success and acted.
So with two years of O’Regan’s high school career still remaining, she has verbally committed to play for the Panthers. O’Regan said her scholarship provides for 50 percent of her tuition and expenses for up to five years.
“I really liked the team atmosphere and both coaches, Troy and Chris (Brown) were just extremely nice and they gave you a family feeling,” O’Regan said. “They’ve been recruiting me for a long time now and they just stuck with me. They were confident in me and they were always coming back and talking to me and emailing me and coming to several games.”
The 5-foot-9 O’Regan, who has a 3.95 grade-point average and aspires for a career as a sports medicine physicist, will be joining an elite program starting in the fall of 2021.
Fabiano has gone 73-12-12, including 40-1-5 in the conference, in five seasons at UW-Milwaukee. The four-time Horizon League Coach of the Year led the Panthers to a 17-2-1 record this season.
O’Regan looks forward to being a part of that success.
“I’m going to work my butt off so I can get a starting spot as a freshman,” she said.
Ben Lake feels O’Regan has the tools to succeed at that level.
“The Horizon League is very physical,” he said. “I told her that if she wants to play soccer at a high level, she’s going to have to deal with the physicality of the game and she done an incredible job. She’s upped her workouts and she’s done real well with her club team.”