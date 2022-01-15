Soccer fields, hiking trails, disc golf: Post-Echo Lake possibilities laid out

BURLINGTON — Burlington Park Board members are opening debate on the future of Echo Lake by considering the potential for removing the lake and creating something new in its place.

Soccer fields, hiking trails and a disc golf course are among the possibilities cited Thursday when the Park Board convened to begin deliberations on Burlington’s troubled lake.

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, told board members that other communities have enjoyed success after they similarly dismantled manmade dams and allowed lakes to drain.

“There are examples of effective projects that have positive outcomes,” Riggs said.

The board reconvene Thursday to try formulating a recommendation on whether the Burlington City Council should salvage Echo Lake or drain it and create a new attraction around the flowing White River.

The City Council plans to make a decision by February, then seek approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Baraboo effort reviewed

At the suggestion of Alderman Steve Rauch, who serves on the Park Board, board members watched a video Thursday about a successful effort in the Baraboo area to remove dams that had become unwanted obstacles along the Baraboo River.

But board member Sara Spencer cautioned that the discussion about redevelopment possibilities should not be interpreted as a sign that the board has given up on the idea of saving Echo Lake.

Salvaging the lake would be largely an exercise in maintaining the status quo, Spencer said, whereas removing the lake would open up many possibilities that require more contemplation.

“There’s way more unknowns,” she said.

A new survey conducted by the city shows about two-thirds of Burlington residents favor saving Echo Lake, although the survey was completed by only 342 of the city’s 10,000 residents.

A handful of residents turned out Thursday to urge the Park Board to recommend keeping the lake.

Upgrade or dismantle

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled.

The issue has divided Burlington residents, some of whom see the lake as a vital community resource worth saving, and others who see it as a deteriorated nuisance that should go.

The lake was created in the 1800s when entrepreneurs built a dam on the White River to power a mill. The White River continues to feed the lake and, if the lake were drained, would flow through a 70-acre site that could either be restored naturally or be redeveloped with new amenities such as boardwalks and fishing docks.

Lake supporters want to see the former mill pond cleaned up and preserved.

Alderman Shad Branen addressed the Park Board on Thursday and said he wants to consider possibilities for draining the lake and restoring the site without erecting a lot of new, man-made amenities.

Branen said he has never seen much activity on the lake, and he wants to explore a natural restoration of the former lake bed, with the White River flowing instead of the manmade lake.

“I think it would be a huge enhancement to Burlington,” he said.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and then dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost much less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Adding boardwalks or other new amenities would require additional spending to be decided separately by the city.

Saving lake would cost homeowners

City officials hope to secure state grants, but they also have released projections showing how much the Echo Lake project could cost Burlington taxpayers.

If the city borrowed $5 million to save the lake, property taxes for the average homeowner would increase $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to drain the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Leaders of a group called “Save Echo Lake & Dam” have been lobbying Park Board members on the issue for several months.

One Park Board member, Jon Schroeder, resigned earlier this month because he felt the board was becoming too political. He declined to say whether his complaint was related to Echo Lake. His replacement, Sara Spencer, was seated for the first time at Thursday’s meeting.

The Park Board began its deliberations one day after city officials conducted the second of two community meetings on Echo Lake. About 50 people turned out for each of the two sessions, both held at Veterans Terrace alongside the lake.

If the city elects to keep Echo Lake, the dam expansion project would require construction of a new above-ground retaining wall that would extend about 200 feet into nearby Veterans Park, encroaching on a hiking path.

Board members asked questions Thursday, but did not offer much indication of their feelings on the issue.

Rauch said Echo Lake is available for outdoor recreation a few months each year, but it could be replaced with something that would be a resource year-round.

Board members noted that the lake will have to be drained at least temporarily, regardless of whether the city decides to rebuild or remove the dam.

“It’s going to be ugly and stinky,” Spencer said, “no matter what we do.”

