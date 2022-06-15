So many smiles at Monday bike giveaway in Racine

RACINE — When the Kempf brothers heard about a bike giveaway going on in town, they bugged their parents all day to go.

According to the oldest, Caiden, the brothers will now enjoy riding the bikes around their L-shaped driveway. The middle child, Dakotah, wasn’t even sure he was going to get a bike, let alone any of his brothers. The youngest, Jeremiah, was just happy to tag along.

To Dakotah’s surprise, all three boys, and many other children, ended up with bikes that day.

A Bike Giveaway was held Monday afternoon at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center. Kids of all ages were invited to attend in hopes to receive a free bike. Seventy-five refurbished bikes were donated by Bikes For Kids, a Connecticut-based organization.

According to Bikes For Kids, the organization has donated 25,000 bikes around the country to date, donating about 1,000 bikes a year.

Kids who attended the event were given raffle tickets and told to wait as their names were called by either Jason Mars, the superintendent of recreation and cultural services for the Racine Parks and Recreation Department, or Gregory Sanders, a cadet for the Racine Police Department.

Once chosen, the kids were helped by members of the Racine police department to pick out an ideal bike with the perfect color, speed and fit for their age and height group. After picking a bike, the kids tested them out with an indoor obstacle course made of traffic cones in the community center’s gym.

Once they were happy with their choice, the kids were clear to ride away.

“Now we don’t have to sit around inside bored,” Caiden said.

The question in the room most kids had was “Am I going to get a bike today?” — much like Dakotah when he arrived at the center. Every kid left the center happy as there were enough bikes for everyone, with some being left over.

“They were really excited about coming here. We brought them here to see if they would win a bike, and all they ended up with one,” said Brooke Kempf, the mother of the three boys.

“Bikes can be fun and they be dangerous and fast,” Caiden said, “and we might look into martial arts.”

If it’s riding their new bikes around the neighborhood or taking up a martial arts class, the Kempf brothers are surely in for a great summer.

