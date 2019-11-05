RACINE — While this year's snowy Halloween certainly reminded us that winter is right around the corner, we will continue to get another dose of winter weather Wednesday morning.
Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said that Racinians can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with snow beginning to fall between 5 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
While it was initially expected to begin even earlier Wednesday morning, Cronce said the snow system keeps slowing down.
A higher amount of snow is expected north of Racine, Cronce said.
