Snow will likely make Christmas travel more dangerous. Here are 3 tips to stay safe on the roads this week

There's a good chance Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas in 2022. With that in mind, the regional office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is issuing warnings about how to be prepared when traveling during the holidays.

The National Weather Service says that it is monitoring "a potential winter storm" that arrive in Racine County on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23. Friday through Sunday, i.e. Christmas Day, temperatures are never expected to be above 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

As such, FEMA has three tips for those traveling on roadways this week:

If you must be on the road during severe winter weather, take precautions to get to your destination safely. Make sure you have a full tank of gas and essentials on hand before you leave—including a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, food and water. (Have those extra essentials for air or rail travel too.) If you’re trapped in your car, stay inside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. When temperatures are around 10 degrees Fahrenheit with winds of 0-10 mph, frostbite can take hold in 10-30 minutes. Make sure everyone knows who to call if travel will be delayed or postponed.

According to the American Safety Council, Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 are the third-most and fifth-most deadly days on the road in the U.S. That comes despite statistics showing road deaths are much more likely in the summer, when weather rarely forces drivers to slow down, than in winter.

FEMA is also advising members of the public to check on neighbors and friends, especially older adults and young children who are more at risk of harm during extreme weather events.

If possible, every home should have several days of supplies and food for humans and pets, especially when risks of being trapped inside are increased.

Up to the minute weather alerts can be found at journaltimes.com/weather or ready.gov/winter-weather.

"If necessary," FEMA's Midwestern office said in an alert Monday, "alter travel plans, remain indoors and follow the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe."

