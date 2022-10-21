Snow Sharks ski program offered in Racine

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is partnering with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy to present the Snow Sharks Youth Ski and Snowboard Program during the 2022-2023 winter ski season.

Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7 to 17 and snowboarders ages 10 to 17. The program costs $175 and includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times/nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $25 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $25 per night.

Monday club nights are Dec. 5 and 12, Jan. 9 and 23, and Feb. 6 and 20. Thursday club nights are Dec. 1 and 15, Jan. 5 and 19, and Feb. 2 and 16. Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level.

Show Sharks memberships are available on a first-come. Transportation is available for a limited number of participants. For the information, call Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9415.