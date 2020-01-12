Snow lighter than expected; maybe more later this week

RACINE — The weather outside was frightful, but not for the reasons predicted.

Racine County did not receive as much snow as expected. But on the county’s eastern end, high winds and high water hit the coastline.

Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said that from Friday night to Saturday morning, the county only received about one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Snowfall on Saturday totaled about 1½ to 2 inches on the west end of the county and about 2½ inches on the east end due to the lake effect.

Racine was hit the hardest over the weekend with high winds. The highest was recorded at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, on Saturday morning at 58 mph. Wind speeds remained within the 45 mph to 50 mph range until about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pershing Park Drive was closed on Saturday due to the high winds and waves. On Sunday, the road remained closed and was scattered with ice and debris.