Snow lighter than expected; maybe more later this week

RACINE — The weather outside was frightful, but not for the reasons predicted.
Racine County did not receive as much snow as expected. But on the county’s eastern end, high winds and high water hit the coastline.
Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said that from Friday night to Saturday morning, the county only received about one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Snowfall on Saturday totaled about 1½ to 2 inches on the west end of the county and about 2½ inches on the east end due to the lake effect.
Racine was hit the hardest over the weekend with high winds. The highest was recorded at Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, on Saturday morning at 58 mph. Wind speeds remained within the 45 mph to 50 mph range until about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pershing Park Drive was closed on Saturday due to the high winds and waves. On Sunday, the road remained closed and was scattered with ice and debris.
Sgt. Scott Litwin with Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the majority of incidents the department responded to were due to ice on the roads. From Friday morning through Sunday afternoon, RCSO responded to eight reports of a vehicle in a ditch, two injury accidents, 13 non-injury accidents and one hit-and-run incident. Litwin said the incidents were pretty evenly spread out across the county, including Union Grove, Rochester, Franksville, Honey Creek and more.
Litwin said it was fortunate that the ice and snow hit happened on the weekend when fewer people were on the roads.
“If we had had the same situation on a weekday when most people were going to work, I think the numbers would have been much higher,” said Litwin.
Stumpf said that, as of noon Sunday, Racine County is expected to receive another mix of freezing rain and snow on Sunday night and Monday night, though the forecast for Monday and Tuesday is above freezing — about 36 degrees on Monday and about 40 on Tuesday.
Later in the week, temperatures are expected to drop, and Racine County could see more snow on Wednesday or Thursday.