Snow expected to start tonight and continue into Friday; no accumulation predicted this weekend

RACINE COUNTY — A pair of weather systems heading toward southeast Wisconsin are expected to bring light but consistent snow to Racine County over the next few days.
"We'll see the snow start to pick up after 5 p.m. (Wednesday night), maybe a little bit later," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Wagner said.
At most, 2 inches of snow are expected to fall across Racine County through Thursday evening. Predictions for the City of Racine and Burlington were practically identical, according to the National Weather Service.
The second weather system is expected to arrive on Friday. More snow is expected, but no more than 3 inches.
Temperatures are expected to peak at 36 degrees Fahrenheit Friday, which could bring a wintry mix instead of snow and limit total accumulation.
No precipitation is expected this weekend. "It looks like it's supposed to dry out Saturday," Wagner said. "We should be pretty dry through Monday."
Two weekends ago, the National Weather Service predicted as much as seven inches of snow could fall on Racine County. But fewer than three inches actually arrived.
Still, the weather was far from calm. Wind speeds during that storm broke city speed limits, peaking at 58 mph near Lake Michigan.