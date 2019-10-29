RACINE COUNTY — Mother Nature has more of a trick in store this year for area Halloween trick-or-treaters.
Children and their adult chaperones can expect a white Halloween on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office, there is a forecast of 1-2 inches of snow but there could be slightly more.
The snow is expected to stop falling by mid-afternoon, before trick-or-treating begins for most areas. However, roads will be slick.
Meteorologists expect the day to be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph or 30 mph with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows to be in the mid-20s.
Western Racine County is expected to have a similar forecast but it will likely be less windy and cooler.
Trick-or-treat schedule
Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2019 are:
- Racine: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wind Point: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- North Bay: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Somers: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Kenosha: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
