RACINE — Damage, estimated at $250, was reported after a house fire at a vacant residence Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Racine Fire Department reported being called to the 3300 block of Victory Avenue after smoke was seen escaping the second-story windows of a single-family home.

According to the Fire Department, the owner of the property had already extinguished most of the fire by the time firefighters arrived just after 12:05 p.m.

The damage was reported to have only affected the area beneath the window where the smoke escaped, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officals said that the cause of the fire was "careless use of smoking materials."

The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.

