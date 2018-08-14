RACINE — Damage, estimated at $250, was reported after a house fire at a vacant residence Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Racine Fire Department reported being called to the 3300 block of Victory Avenue after smoke was seen escaping the second-story windows of a single-family home.
According to the Fire Department, the owner of the property had already extinguished most of the fire by the time firefighters arrived just after 12:05 p.m.
The damage was reported to have only affected the area beneath the window where the smoke escaped, and no injuries were reported.
Fire officals said that the cause of the fire was "careless use of smoking materials."
The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.