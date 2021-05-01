Smith started as a TV writer, then found her second calling: nursing

How many nurses do you know who have their own Internet Movie Data Base (also known as IMDb) page?
Probably only one — Julianne Smith.
Smith, under her maiden name, Klemm, graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV/Film and moved to Los Angeles. She wrote for animated and live action TV series during the 1990s, including “X-Men: The Animated Series,” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” and “Beetlejuice.”
After 15 years, she moved back to Wisconsin and said she got “a genuine calling” to be a nurse after her parents had undergone a few surgeries.
The Mount Pleasant resident quickly switched careers, graduated from Gateway Technical College in 2007 and, after graduation, spent 12 years with Wheaton Franciscan, now Ascension All Saints. One of her positions was working in the acute care Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, working mostly with patients who had suffered a stroke or surgery after a fall. She became a part-time nurse at The Prairie School three years ago and this year is the full-time nurse.
The person who nominated Smith, Prairie colleague McKenzie Weaver, wrote that Smith “has been a calming force during this pandemic. We are so thankful to have her kindness, intelligence and support.”
Smith, 59, was born in Michigan — she is a tribal member of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi — and moved to Mount Pleasant when she was 5. She is married to Brian Smith, a captain in the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Q: What are the advantages and challenges of being a school nurse?A: I enjoy getting to know and caring for all of our school children. Hospital stays are generally short so you don’t have the same social opportunity. I feel supported and appreciated every day by the staff, students and families. The biggest challenge has been managing COVID-19.
Q: How did you and the school handle the pandemic?A: Prairie has had in-person learning all year. I have to credit (Prairie Head of School and President) Dr. (Nat) Coffman and the entire school staff for creating and implementing our comprehensive Back To School Plan. Our students and parents have done their part as well by wearing a mask, washing their hands and watching their distance and filling out our health screening app every day.
I’ve met the following challenges: Managing students with allergies and other chronic conditions that also mirror COVID-19 symptoms. Dispelling misconceptions, like: all COVID cases involve a fever. Keeping up with the science and changes related to quarantine, types of testing and locations, and communicating it to our families. Tracking tests, results, and return to school dates.
Q: What’s your favorite memory regarding being a nurse?A: Michelle McCarthy (my part-time nurse) and I were presented with a large, handmade card from the 2nd grade thanking us for taking care of them and “keeping them safe through COVID times, so they didn’t have to be virtual.” It’s been wonderful having another nurse here that contributes to all of our efforts.
Q: Do you have a mentor?A: My predecessor, Camille Jenson-Guion, trained me for this position. She had eight years of experience at Prairie to share, everything was of value.
Q: Do you have a favorite quote about nursing?A: I have a prayer: “Please God, let my mind, my heart and my hands work together today, to care for everyone that needs it.”