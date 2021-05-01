Smith started as a TV writer, then found her second calling: nursing

Q: What are the advantages and challenges of being a school nurse?A: I enjoy getting to know and caring for all of our school children. Hospital stays are generally short so you don’t have the same social opportunity. I feel supported and appreciated every day by the staff, students and families. The biggest challenge has been managing COVID-19.

Q: How did you and the school handle the pandemic?A: Prairie has had in-person learning all year. I have to credit (Prairie Head of School and President) Dr. (Nat) Coffman and the entire school staff for creating and implementing our comprehensive Back To School Plan. Our students and parents have done their part as well by wearing a mask, washing their hands and watching their distance and filling out our health screening app every day.

I’ve met the following challenges: Managing students with allergies and other chronic conditions that also mirror COVID-19 symptoms. Dispelling misconceptions, like: all COVID cases involve a fever. Keeping up with the science and changes related to quarantine, types of testing and locations, and communicating it to our families. Tracking tests, results, and return to school dates.