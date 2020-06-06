Small town America joins in: Kansasville protesters call for nonviolent change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KANSASVILLE — “When more than five people show up, that’s a success,” Marie Frederick said gleefully, sticking her fist in the air while holding a sign that said "Love One Another" Saturday in front of the Dover Town Hall on Highway 75.

Frederick’s plan for a protest in the Kansasville area of Dover was concocted at around noon Thursday. A press release was sent out and a Facebook event went live the next day. At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, about two dozen people showed up.

Although the smaller group was not as vocal as the throngs filling streets in Milwaukee and Madison and Minneapolis and virtually every other major city in the U.S., the sign-wielding and peace-preaching group wanted to bring light to the ongoing racial injustices in the U.S. today, and make sure that message reached small town America.

After attending a rally last week in Milwaukee and participating in Burlington’s “Kneel for Nine” demonstration on Tuesday — honoring the life of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 — Frederick said “I couldn’t not do it in my own hometown.”