Small town America joins in: Kansasville protesters call for nonviolent change

KANSASVILLE — “When more than five people show up, that’s a success,” Marie Frederick said gleefully, sticking her fist in the air while holding a sign that said "Love One Another" Saturday in front of the Dover Town Hall on Highway 75.
Frederick’s plan for a protest in the Kansasville area of Dover was concocted at around noon Thursday. A press release was sent out and a Facebook event went live the next day. At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, about two dozen people showed up.
Although the smaller group was not as vocal as the throngs filling streets in Milwaukee and Madison and Minneapolis and virtually every other major city in the U.S., the sign-wielding and peace-preaching group wanted to bring light to the ongoing racial injustices in the U.S. today, and make sure that message reached small town America.
After attending a rally last week in Milwaukee and participating in Burlington’s “Kneel for Nine” demonstration on Tuesday — honoring the life of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 — Frederick said “I couldn’t not do it in my own hometown.”
“I’m tired of the grip racism has in our own country,” she added. “We have preconceived notions about people based on color of skin or socioeconomic class. And those kinds of things lead to racism.”
The messages of racial inequities and the pleas for nonviolence are as relevant in Kansasville as they are in America’s biggest cities, according to Saturday’s demonstrators.
“Communities like these need to see it. People think those problems don’t exist here because they don’t see them,” said 17-year-old Max Frederick, Marie Frederick’s son. “We want to demonstrate everywhere.”
The Town of Dover, which has a population of about 4,200, includes the unincorporated community of Kansasville, which centers around the intersection of highways 11 and 75.
“It can seem like we are in this little bubble. It can be like we’re not confronted with the skeletons in America’s closet,” said Thea Lavin, a sixth-generation Kansasville resident who co-organized the demonstration. “We have racism here in Kansasville ... We have to stand up for our black brothers and sisters.”
Preaching nonviolence
One of the major talking points of Saturday’s gathering was that of nonviolence.
“No matter what, all people working for freedom and justice and equality need to be committed to nonviolence,” said Lavin, who runs the nonprofit Supporting House of Hope, which supports children affected by trauma in the war-torn West Bank in Palestine.
Through her experience and connections in the West Bank, Lavin wants to ensure violence against people does not continue anywhere, even during the ongoing protests that seek positive change.
Reading a statement one of her colleagues — Milad Vosgueritchian, president of the House of Hope Vision School — issued this week, Lavin said that using violence and destruction to get a message across distracts from the actual inequalities that exists.
“Anytime violence breaks out — whether by police, outside agitators or misguided youth — it shifts the focus away from the oppressed,” Vosgueritchian wrote.
If anything changes thanks to these demonstrations, Frederick said she hopes it will be police will expand and rely on using nonlethal tactics in law enforcement.
“We, as humans, don’t have the right to kill anyone," she said.
Black lives and all lives matter
Although many people have used the chant “All Lives Matter” to push back against the Black Lives Matter movement, and how some believe that the Black Lives Matter movement detracts from the need to respect all human life equally, Tabresha Skora has embraced both phrases.
“I think Black Lives Matter, but also that All Lives Matter,” she said. "I support both."
Skora, 21, grew up in inner-city Milwaukee before moving to Kansasville. She now lives in Bristol in western Kenosha County. She is black, but was adopted and raised by white parents.
She said one of the reasons she wanted to attend Saturday’s protest in Kansasville was to show that “Not only in Milwaukee does this (movement) matter. It’s important to show support here too.”
For her students
“I’m here for my students, especially my students of color who have recently expressed sadness, fear and confusion. I’m here to lead by example, to give a voice to those who feel silenced by oppressive power structures,” added Juliet Lena, Frederick’s sister who teaches in the Elkhorn Public School District. “I want to show them how to appropriately be heard. They were already vulnerable and telling me that they were in pain and lonely and just frustrated (because of coronavirus). Now they are at home watching the news more ... They feel helpless.”
