RACINE — The City of Racine municipal courtroom was surprisingly quiet on Thursday afternoon.
Municipal Court Judge Rebecca Mason had the idea to have a License Recovery Day that afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. after one of her mentors, Judge Derek C. Mosley with the Milwaukee Municipal Court, did one in his courtroom.
Milwaukee’s License Recovery Days packed the courtroom and the line went down the hall, according to Mason. In Racine, only 12 people came through Room 115 at 800 Center St. on Thursday.
However, Mason’s office received over 200 phone calls since the event was announced and clerks provided information to those people on how to reinstate their license.
Although the day itself didn’t have a big turnout, Mason said it had been a way to get the information out there about what people could do to get back on the road, legally. But some cases were more complicated than others.
Road to recovery
Some learned their licenses had been suspended over an unpaid $10 fine. Instead of waiting until recovery day, they decided to take care of the issue immediately.
Others learned their licenses were suspended due to unpaid tickets or fines by other municipalities. In those cases, the clerks gave them the information on where to go to reinstate their license. Six of the 12 people who showed up at municipal court on Thursday were told they had to settle their account with another municipality to be reinstated.
Mason pointed out that even with that information, it can still be challenging for people to get their license reinstated.
“It’s tough, especially if you can’t drive legally to go to all those courts and unpack that,” said Mason.
Challenges are more than monetary
Of the remaining six that went to the License Recovery Day:
- One was reinstated immediately.
- One had registration reinstated after paying off a parking fine.
- One couldn’t be reinstated because the license was suspended on the points system, not due to a fine.
- One will be reinstated once a community service requirement is complete.
- The remaining two had courses or evaluations they had to complete.
Mason said she’s seen more cases of licenses being suspended because someone didn’t take a course since the state legislature passed 2017 Wisconsin Act 105.
Act 105 expanded the offenses that carry mandatory suspension and the requirement to pass a course to include failure to yield, failure to stop or an improper stop, improper turns and passing.
Even in a case where no one is harmed, the offender’s license could be suspended up to five years if the course is not completed within six months. Courses can cost from $50—$100.
Steering away from suspension
One reason Mason said she wanted to hold a license recovery day was that she had heard from Rev. Melvin Hargrove, the project manager for Racine County’s Uplift 900 initiative which organized Job Fests across the county, that one of the barriers to employment is not having a driver’s license.
Mason said that’s one of the reasons she prefers not to suspend licenses.
“If they’re a safe driver and they get behind on payments, it makes sense to get them back on the road legally,” said Mason. “It’s very difficult to get around in this community without a driver’s license.”
If a ticket goes unpaid, the court’s options are to suspend their license, send the case to a collection agency or submit an arrest warrant.
“I would prefer not to suspend because it’s an impediment for people to go to work or go to school,” said Mason.
She prefers to go the collection agency route but “you can’t send a $10 ticket to collections.”
Mason hopes her court and others in Racine County will hold more such events so more people with suspended licenses can get back on track.
