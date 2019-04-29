RACINE — For a church that has been around for just seven months, Church of the Redeemer Pastor Ron Taylor and his wife, Evette, have big plans.
“Jesus Christ said, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life.’ We want to bring life to this community,” said Taylor. “There’s so much we can do but only one step at a time.”
They took one big step in March when they relocated from a shared space at 625 17th St. to their new location at 2033 Lathrop Ave.
They’ll take another big step on May 18 when they start a Saturday sack lunch program, where they plan to hand out 60 sack lunches with sandwiches, fruit and other foods. Before having their space, the congregation would help with similar events at First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. In the future, Taylor wants to turn part of their space into a full-blown food pantry.
“There’s lots of people in this community that need not only Jesus, they need help,” said Taylor. “We want to help people not only with spiritual food, but actual food.”
How to fish
So far their congregation, which averages about 30 people on Sundays, has shown its generosity.
They gave away more than 30 backpacks with school supplies to children staying at the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization or living with foster parents. They gave away 30 Thanksgiving dinners “with all the trimmings” mostly to the Women’s Resource Center and other families in need. They also collected toys for Christmas presents for Women’s Resource Center and for Toys for Tots.
Taylor says he sees these charitable activities as “acts of love.” This year, he said, they want to do even better and plan to give away 100 backpacks and 100 turkey dinners. They haven’t set a goal for Christmastime charity yet.
They also hope to turn the church into a space for the community, with programs to help people with financial literacy, mental health, physical health and addiction treatment.
“We want to teach people not only how to eat fish but how to fish,” said Taylor.
They’re also planning on having youth programs, such as a Friday movie night or some entertainment and community service activities to teach kids to care for others.
“Our children are in need,” said Taylor. “Since they’re our future, we need to teach them now. We need to show them now.”
Taylor said he was in retail for three decades, so he knows that the growth needs to be slow but steady and that in order to form corporate partnerships, his congregation needs to build a track record.
But someday, he said, he hopes that his 1,200-square-foot storefront church next door to a laundromat will be so much more.
“A church is not just to preach the word of God,” said Taylor. “A church is supposed to be a light in the community. We should be a voice of hope.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.