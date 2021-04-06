Small businesses in Racine County can apply for a piece of a $500,000 grant: Check your eligibility

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County, in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., has received a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to help local small businesses affected by COVID-19.
According to a news release from the county, to be eligible for the grant, businesses must be in Racine County, have five or fewer employees and have been negatively affected by the pandemic, therefore needing funding for operations, consultant and coaching costs, or training.
Because the source of the grant is the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Development Block Grant program, businesses must also meet a low- to moderate income requirement, or the majority of employees must be making low- to moderate wages.
For-profit businesses, corporations, partnerships and sole proprietorships are eligible as well.
“All businesses are eligible, however, those owned by ethnic minorities, women, or veterans will especially be encouraged to apply,” said Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director for the county.
However, the $500,000 grant will not be available to businesses located in the City of Racine, because the City “received its own allocation directly from the HUD,” the press release said.
In 2020, the City allocated almost $1 million in funds, of which $250,000 were CDBG funds, as COVID-19 relief grants to small businesses, said Matt Rejc, assistant director of city development.
“So many small businesses in Racine County have been hit hard by COVID-19,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “I’m thankful this funding will help support our well-deserving local businesses as we work to end and recover from the pandemic.”
RCEDC’s lending team, led by Carolyn Engel, the business financing manager for the organization, is working on establishing the program, applications and the review process needed to begin distributing the funding.
Grant applications are expected to be available in May 2021, said Jenny Trick, RCEDC Executive Director.
“I truly appreciate the partnership RCEDC has with Racine County in our joint effort to support local businesses,” Trick said.
More details about the grant program will be made available soon, the news release said. To receive updates, visit rcedc.org/cdbg.