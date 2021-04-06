Small businesses in Racine County can apply for a piece of a $500,000 grant: Check your eligibility

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County, in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., has received a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to help local small businesses affected by COVID-19.

According to a news release from the county, to be eligible for the grant, businesses must be in Racine County, have five or fewer employees and have been negatively affected by the pandemic, therefore needing funding for operations, consultant and coaching costs, or training.

Because the source of the grant is the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Community Development Block Grant program, businesses must also meet a low- to moderate income requirement, or the majority of employees must be making low- to moderate wages.

For-profit businesses, corporations, partnerships and sole proprietorships are eligible as well.

“All businesses are eligible, however, those owned by ethnic minorities, women, or veterans will especially be encouraged to apply,” said Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director for the county.