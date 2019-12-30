Small business suites proposed for Spring Street in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — In an effort to court local small businesses, Erickson’s Landscape Supply owner Jon Erickson has proposed a set of business suites and storage lockers along Spring Street just east of Highway 45.

Erickson said he plans to have eight “generic” 80-foot by 30-foot units ready for tenancy by mid- to late summer 2020. Additional buildings are planned to have smaller spaces for storage in two sizes.

“I think there’s a need for it,” he said

The market is good for business suites in the area because some area contractors work out of their residential-zoned homes, Erickson said.

“Of course that always leads to trouble, and all of a sudden you get a cease-and-desist order from the county, and what do you do?” he said.

While Erickson expects most of the businesses to be contractors, “we’re open to anything that falls within B3” commercial zoning or is able to obtain a conditional use permit for the zoning, he said.

Each suite is planned to include restroom facilities, heating, an office and as much electrical power as needed. The suites could also be built to suit. The smaller units may not include heat, sewer or water service, Erickson said.