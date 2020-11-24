Small Business Saturday set Nov. 28

RACINE — Small Business Saturday, an all day event set for Nov. 28, encourages people from all over the city and beyond to come downtown and support local small businesses. Many of the businesses will host in-store promotions and specials exclusive to the event.

Downtown Racine is home to more than 50 small businesses, managed and owned by Racine entrepreneurs. It has a plethora of authentic restaurants that can excite any taste bud including 11 restaurants that received a 2020 Best of Racine awards. There is no doubt gifts can be found for even the pickiest of people at the numerous unique downtown stores, where nine shops also received the 2020 Best of Racine awards.

"This year, more than ever, it is crucial we support small businesses," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "Many now offer curbside pickup and some even offer delivery. We have such a wonderful mix of retail shops, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list. “This holiday season, please put your money where your heart is. Support your downtown and our local business owners.”

