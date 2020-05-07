Small ammonia leak forces frontage road closures; no reported injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A small amount of anhydrous ammonia, a potentially hazardous gas commonly used in agriculture fertilizing, leaked out of an overturned tanker-trailer Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 94's west frontage road.

The accident caused I-94 to briefly shut down in both directions as a precaution, but it was able to quickly reopen when authorities determined only a small amount of gas leaked.

The tanker-trailer was being pulled south on South Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road) just south of the Highway 11 overpass when the trailer hitch broke. The tanker-trailer rolled into the ditch and turned over on its side.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, "Due to the design of the tanker, only a small amount of gasses leaked out. Hazardous materials experts were called to the scene and it was determined there was no risk to the public."

Exposure to even small amounts of anhydrous ammonia can cause serious burning of the eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure to higher levels causes coughing or choking to occur and can cause death from a swollen throat or from chemical burns to the lungs, according to multiple sources. No injuries were reported as a result of Thursday's incident.