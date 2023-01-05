Slowed by cost overruns, Waterford firehouse brewery project now scheduled to open by year's end

WATERFORD — The developer of a brewery in an old firehouse is blaming construction cost overruns for a delay that has put the project a year behind schedule.

MobCraft Beer Inc. is hoping to get back on track soon and open its new brewery by the end of 2023 inside a former village fire station at 122 Second St.

Village officials sold the property to MobCraft last year in the hopes that a brewpub and restaurant along the Fox River would become a popular new attraction in Downtown Waterford.

MobCraft Beer, however, suffered a setback when construction costs budgeted at $1.3 million suddenly ballooned to $2.1 million, forcing officials to shut down the project.

Brewery owner Henry Schwartz said the cost overruns would have jeopardized the success of the Waterford venture and likely would have scuttled the new brewpub within a year of opening its doors.

"We decided to wait until it made sense financially to move forward," Schwartz said. "We decided, 'Let's take a pause.'"

Waterford village officials have taken note of the project delays, and an update is scheduled at a Village Board meeting next week.

Village Trustee Robert Nash said people around town have been impressed by MobCraft's occasional public appearances and product samplings since the brewery development was announced.

Nash said he is sympathetic to the company's troubles navigating the rising price of construction work.

"That happens," Nash said. "You're just astounded at the cost of doing things."

The Milwaukee-based brewer stepped forward in 2021 after Waterford village officials severed ties with a previous developer for the old firehouse. Officials had been working for years to spur development of the riverfront property.

The longtime headquarters of the Waterford Fire Department has been vacant since a new fire station was erected about five years ago at 819 Mohr Ave.

Village Trustee Troy McReynolds said he recognizes that the project is behind schedule, and he hopes MobCraft officials are able to restart the development without losing money based on commitments to the village.

"I would think they would push to get it done," McReynolds said.

An agreement with the village describes plans for a “brewery, winery, taproom, bar and restaurant,” with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Fox River.

Other members of the business community have been disappointed by the project's slowdown.

Tanya Maney, executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, said MobCraft already has developed relationships locally, and chamber members are eager to see the brewery in operation.

"We realize best-laid plans don't always come to fruition when desired," Maney said. "We will continue to support their endeavor in any way possible."

MobCraft, which is known for creating unusual beer flavors based on customer requests, agreed to purchase and redevelop the old firehouse in a deal that was designed to protect Waterford taxpayers.

MobCraft would pay about $400,000 for the fire station, and village officials would rebate the purchase price over a period of three years, starting after the company had occupied the property for a full year. MobCraft also deposited $10,000 with the village as a show of good faith.

The property sale was finalized in April 2022, and officials initially said the new brewpub would be open by the end of 2022.

Demolition began quickly inside the fire station property. At one point, Schwartz invited firefighters and former firefighters to reclaim their old lockers and take them home as mementos, courtesy of MobCraft Beer.

The project is being managed by Kelly Construction & Design LLC of Milwaukee.

Schwartz said proposals for flooring, plumbing and other subcontractor work came in far over budget in the fall. He cited supply-chain and other economic issues for exceeding the project's $1.3 million construction budget.

"We had to wait for construction costs to come down," he said.

As officials prepare to solicit another round of contractor proposals, crews have resumed interior demolition work on the old fire station. Much of the building has been gutted, and interior walls are being knocked down.

Schwartz said he hopes costs will come down and allow the project to move forward without MobCraft taking on so much debt that the operation risks being unsustainable.

"Although this process is slower than we all want," he said, "it wouldn't make sense for us to be over-leveraged on the project and fail right out of the gate."

If construction costs remain too high, Schwartz added, "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

