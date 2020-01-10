Slip-sliding away: Racine studying countywide lakefront erosion

But drafting plans and getting them approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers is further complicated by how siloed departments are.

“With the Army Corps, it’s really interesting that you have to work through the Detroit office if you’re talking about anything within Lake Michigan, but right up to the coast is the (purview of the) Wisconsin office and the Minnesota office,” said Cara Pratt, Racine’s sustainability and conservation coordinator. “So even that distinction of rocks around the coast or breakwater, that’s two different offices.”

Kinzelman said: “(At the Wisconsin DNR), if you’re doing coastal resilience, it’s one office. If you’re doing something on the land, like doing something to control the runoff, that’s a different person. There’s all these different offices.”

On their own

Until holistic plans and policies are implemented, homeowners and municipalities are on their own. A group of six homeowners on South Main Street in Racine have banded together to fortify their neighboring shorelines. One of the homeowners, Patricia Badger, submitted a statement on behalf of the group, which is comprised of the owners of historic homes, some 150 years or older.