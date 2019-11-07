You are the owner of this article.
Skaters in town building Sturtevant's new skate park
STURTEVANT

Skaters in town building Sturtevant's new skate park

STURTEVANT — The new skate park planned for East Park in Sturtevant is being built by skaters, for skaters.

Construction started this week, led by the team of Stephen Krochta and Ben Hlavacek of Oregon-based Evergreen Skateparks.

Sturtevant skate park construction

Stephen Krochta of Evergreen Skateparks measures a two-by-four Monday afternoon as he works to build the skate park going in Sturtevant's East Park. The goal is to have the park completed before the end of 2019.

“Everybody on the crew skates,” said Krochta, 21, as he made a pencil mark on a 2-by-4-inch wood board he was cutting down to size for one of the ramps Monday afternoon.

Krochta said he is new to the Evergreen crew, but Hlavacek estimates he has had a hand in building at least 15 skate parks so far in his career.

Evergreen Skateparks was founded in 2011 by the husband-and-wife team of Billy and Catherine Coulon, both of whom are skaters. Now, their crews — including guys like Hlavacek, who is from Kansas, and Krochta, who is from Pennsylvania — travel the world building parks wherever they are called. Dozens of parks across the country were built by Evergreen, as well as the largest skate park in Israel, at nearly 30,000 square feet. Evergreen has built skate parks as far away as Stockholm, Sweden, and as close as Villa Park, Illinois.

According to Evergreen’s website, “Building skate parks is more than just a job — it’s a passion. We love what we do, and there’s no place we’d rather be than creating a memorable piece of concrete to skate.”

Sturtevant’s new park is designed as an oval track with bermed half-bowls at each end and “street-style elements” between the half-bowls, Hlavacek said as he moved mud and gravel for the foundations of the park Monday afternoon.

Hlavacek said the goal is to have the park, being constructed at 2845 87th St., open for skaters before winter weather prevents work.

