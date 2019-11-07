Skaters in town building Sturtevant's new skate park

STURTEVANT — The new skate park planned for East Park in Sturtevant is being built by skaters, for skaters.

Construction started this week, led by the team of Stephen Krochta and Ben Hlavacek of Oregon-based Evergreen Skateparks.

“Everybody on the crew skates,” said Krochta, 21, as he made a pencil mark on a 2-by-4-inch wood board he was cutting down to size for one of the ramps Monday afternoon.

Krochta said he is new to the Evergreen crew, but Hlavacek estimates he has had a hand in building at least 15 skate parks so far in his career.

Evergreen Skateparks was founded in 2011 by the husband-and-wife team of Billy and Catherine Coulon, both of whom are skaters. Now, their crews — including guys like Hlavacek, who is from Kansas, and Krochta, who is from Pennsylvania — travel the world building parks wherever they are called. Dozens of parks across the country were built by Evergreen, as well as the largest skate park in Israel, at nearly 30,000 square feet. Evergreen has built skate parks as far away as Stockholm, Sweden, and as close as Villa Park, Illinois.