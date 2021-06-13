Belle City Boardshop Belle City Boardshop is located at 1913 Taylor Avenue. It's the only skateboard shop in Racine.

RACINE — Simon Freeman got his first skateboard from his uncle.

It was 2005. Freeman was six years old. His uncle, Cory Hudec, had been skating since he was 14 years old.

“I picked it up, I had a friend down the block, we skated every day, hours a day,” Freeman, now 22, said. “I never stopped and I’m still doing it today.”

Now, Freeman co-owns Belle City Boardshop — which sells skateboard decks, accessories and apparel — alongside Hudec. The store is located at 1913 Taylor Ave. It’s the only skateboard shop in the area. Soon, it will be selling snowboarding equipment, too.

Started in Sturtevant

Before owning their storefront, Freeman and Hudec started with a pop-up shop in a trailer in October. The trailer would park at Sturtevant Skatepark, 2845 87th St., and the two would sell skate necessities and provide quick-fix services for skaters.

“When (Hudec) brought the idea, I was just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ “ Freeman said. “Racine hasn’t had a skate shop in almost 20 years.”

The two worked hard to find a physical, permanent space, and opened at Taylor Avenue in mid-May.

“People were hyped. People were stoked,” Freeman said of the local skate community’s reaction to a new shop opening — even back when it was just through a trailer. “People were just happy to have skateboard product near them.”

The trailer is still in service, Hudec said; they are planning to get back out to Sturtevant this summer.

A hub for skateboarding

The skateboard culture in Racine is little-known, said Freeman, due to a general lack of interest in the activity in the Midwest in the past couple decades.

Years before Belle City moved in, Racine had a tiny number of skate shops. There was Sky High Skate Shop, which resided on Douglas Avenue from 1988 to 1993, then Phase II Skateshop, which was on Wisconsin Avenue from 1999 to 2004.

But both establishments moved out of the area and closer to Milwaukee where the culture was more vibrant; something a lot of Midwestern skaters had done, Freeman said.

When the pandemic hit, however, more people — especially kids — were buying skateboards and sticking to them, Freeman said. Skateboarding has even become an Olympic sport for the first time; it is to make its debut at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

“The goal is to have a hub for skaters to come learn about skateboarding or to see what’s new, to be able to get quality things,” Freeman said. “It’s to just keep pushing the skate scene.”

Hudec added he’d like to see the store become “a cornerstone of the skate community.”

Keeping the community alive

Belle City carries merchandise from smaller businesses and creators, such as decks from Broke Skateboards in Milwaukee and Speedlab Wheels in Baltimore.

As a small skate shop, both owners said they wanted to be able to house products made by other small businesses to keep the community alive and supporting one another.

“One company, we call and order boards, and he’ll personally come on up for a couple of hours ... we’d actually go out and skate with him,” Hudec said.

Just as Hudec introduced Freeman to skateboarding at a young age, the two hope to help other skateboarders (and snowboarders) from all different ages and skill levels enjoy the activity.

Hudec recalled a time he and a group of skaters helped a friend’s daughter learn how to do a kickflip trick.

“Twenty minutes later, she was actually getting it,” Hudec said. “And it’s not just us that’s like that, it’s the whole skateboarding community.”

Freeman added: “There are a lot of skateboarders who are just more than happy to help because they’re in the same boat. They want to see the scene grow … if you see me at the skate park, feel free to come up to me, I will answer all your questions.”

For more information on Belle City Boardshop, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/bellecitybrds.

