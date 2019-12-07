Skateboarders, bikers and scooter riders break in Sturtevant's new skate park

STURTEVANT — The new skate park at Sturtevant’s East Park was filled with dozens of skateboarders, bicyclists and scooter riders when it opened this week.

“It’s awesome … word got around quick,” said Kailyn Daum, a Sturtevant resident who advocated for and helped design the attraction at 2845 87th St.

Daum isn’t a skater herself. But she has helped organize parks events in the past in Sturtevant, and she always wished there could be a dedicated place for skaters to congregate.

“There’s so many kids who are enjoying this,” she said.

Simon Freeman, a 2017 Case High School graduate, lives less than a mile away in Mount Pleasant. He was skateboarding at the park Thursday, and plans to return frequently.

“It’s close by, and it’s a well-built skate park,” Freeman said. “We’d have to drive 40 minutes for something else like this.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two years of planning pays off

The Sturtevant Village Board started discussing the idea of building a skate park two years ago, in December 2017. The idea was continuously kicked around and the design tweaked repeatedly during that time.