A 1952 Pontiac Chieftain was the first car to cross the reopened Sixth Street Bridge this week

RACINE — The Sixth Street bridge is open to cars again.

Construction for the new bridge began in 2020, with discussions of reconstruction going back to 2015. The new bridge, as well as the original bridge that opened in 1928, connects Sixth Street to Kinzie Avenue. The City Council voted in May 2019 to replace the bridge at a cost of $5.6 million instead of preserving it. The state paid for 80% of the $5.6 million project.

Construction of the bridge was planned from September 2021 to December 2022.

Ayres Associates, the designers behind the new bridge, integrated some of the old bridge’s aesthetics, such as the art deco designs and some of the original terracotta gargoyles into the design of the new bridge. Christopher Paulson, Racine Heritage Museum executive director, spoke during an opening ceremony Wednesday on the repurposing of the old designs.

“My role in this morning’s session is to say thanks for being concerned, for being aware of this history, for being aware of the beauty of the original bridge and for taking the time to do this project right,” Paulson said.

A big talking point during the opening ceremony was the road under the bridge, Horlick Drive. The roadway features an updated bike path, more terracotta gargoyles and a light overhead to illuminate the path. Also planned are plaques to be placed along the underside of the bridge, detailing the history of the original bridge, the original details on it and the indigenous roots of the area.