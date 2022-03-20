Six West Racine businesses accept $10,000 grants to help them recover from COVID-19

RACINE — Six West Racine businesses received $10,000 boosts from the city to help them recover from the effects of COVID-19 and a prolonged road construction project.

The six recipients, some long-standing, some relatively new, are:

The grants come from the City of Racine "to help them recover from the one-two punch delivered by COVID and construction," according to the city.

There remains more funding available through the grant program. The city is continuing to accept applications for more grants.

To apply or learn more, contact Legacy Redevelopment Corporation at lrcmke.com/lrc-expands-to-racine or by calling 414-429-5425, or call the Department of City Development at 262-636-9151.

“Between the pandemic and construction, businesses have had a difficult time keeping their doors open these last few years," Mason said in a statement. "I proposed creating these grants because, as a city, we want the businesses to know we value and support them. I was proud to be able to visit the awardees this week and deliver checks, which I know will be put to good use. However, we still have resources available, so if you are a business in the corridor and you’re still working to catch up from the last two years — please, reach out and apply."

The grants were initially announced in December during a "reopening" ceremony for West Racine. They are available to eligible businesses "in the Washington Avenue corridor."

