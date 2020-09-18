Six-week backlog for burials at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been inundated with requests for burials, and is now scheduling services into the first week of November.

During typical conditions, the facility schedules services one to two weeks from the time of request.

The backlog is due to several factors, including a steep increase in demand for services as well as a 40 to 50% reduction in staff at the cemetery. Gary Dierks, bureau director of veterans cemeteries and memorial services for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, attributed the reduction to normal vacancies as employees left for other jobs as well as some staff being out on medical leave or military deployment.

Although the existing staff at the cemetery is keeping up with the cemetery’s average of 93 to 98 burials per month, Dierks said they cannot increase that number until more employees come on board. The cemetery is working to bring on new staff within the next few weeks, in addition to some temporary workers.

“We don’t want to sacrifice service,” Dierks said. “Just because we’re getting a lot of requests, it doesn’t mean that the families should get a lesser level of service.”