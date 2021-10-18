 Skip to main content
Six shot Sunday night in area of Yout and Carter streets in Racine
YOUT AND CARTER STREETS

Six shot Sunday night in area of Yout and Carter streets in Racine

RACINE — Six people were shot in what appears to have been a mass shooting late Sunday night in the area of Yout and Carter streets, according to a Racine Police Department news release. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Marcus Caldwell Jr.

Caldwell

The shooting occurred on the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Marcus “Earl” Caldwell Jr., who was shot and killed near that same corner on Oct. 17, 2020. Friends and loved ones of Caldwell had gathered throughout the day Sunday celebrating Caldwell’s life: he was a 20-year-old father when he was killed, following a standout basketball career at Horlick High School.

Social media posts from loved ones of Caldwell said that they were shot during a gathering of his friends and loved ones.

According to Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby, at 11:12 p.m. RPD officers were responding to the area for a complaint of a gathering of people being loud and reckless driving in the area, which is on the city’s north side, just east of Douglas Avenue.

As the officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots in the immediate area.

Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victims; none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, Melby said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing. The RPD encourages potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact the RPD Investigations Unit 262-635-7756.

Yout Street Oct. 18 morning

The 1200 block of Yout Street was quiet Monday morning, hours after a shooting.

By Monday morning, the scene was calm. No crime scene tape or police presence was seen.

A mass shooting is defined as a shooting incident that involves four or more victims, excluding the shooter, at one or more locations close to one another.

