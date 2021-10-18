Six shot Sunday night in area of Yout and Carter streets in Racine

RACINE — Six people were shot in what appears to have been a mass shooting late Sunday night in the area of Yout and Carter streets, according to a Racine Police Department news release. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

The shooting occurred on the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Marcus “Earl” Caldwell Jr., who was shot and killed near that same corner on Oct. 17, 2020. Friends and loved ones of Caldwell had gathered throughout the day Sunday celebrating Caldwell’s life: he was a 20-year-old father when he was killed, following a standout basketball career at Horlick High School.

Social media posts from loved ones of Caldwell said that they were shot during a gathering of his friends and loved ones.

