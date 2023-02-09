RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of High Street on Thursday morning.

Engine 2 arrived first firefighters saw flames coming from the back of the the two-story duplex.

All six residents were able to exit before RFD personnel arrived.

However, two dogs did not survive the fire.

Six fire vehicles and two chiefs responded to the call, totaling 28 fire personnel.

RFD said that muddy terrain, steady rain and initial low visibility because of smoke hampered firefighting efforts.

The Racine Police Department, City of Racine Water Department, Fire Bells, and the American Red Cross were on the scene to assist.

Damage to the structure was estimated to be $150,000 with content loss estimated to be $40,000.

The cause of fire has not been determined.