BURLINGTON — Before Kathy Mullen received a transplant, maintaining her health without a functioning kidney was a full-time job.
She had to go to dialysis three times a week, from 6 a.m. until about 10 or 11 a.m. Afterwards, she said she would be so worn out from the procedure, she’d go home and nap. On the days when she wasn’t doing dialysis, she had to get lab tests done twice a week.
She was on a lot medication: She took 26 pills in the morning, five at mid-day and 16 at night.
She had to follow strict dietary restrictions, particularly when it comes to phosphorus, potassium or sodium. She even had to monitor how much water she drank and couldn’t drink as much as she wanted.
“I didn’t have much of a life,” she said. “It wasn’t a great life.”
Then last year, out of the blue, her friend Jackie Bladow offered to give Mullen one of her kidneys. Several tests later, it turned out the two were a match.
In December, both Mullen and Bladow went under anesthesia. When they woke up, each had one kidney.
Last month, the two went to Froedtert Hospital for their six-month check-ups. Both left with a clean bill of health from their doctors.
An unlikely offer
Bladow first got the idea of becoming a living organ donor when her friend Stephanie Skrede’s daughter, Sophia, at 10 months old needed a liver transplant.
Because the liver can regenerate, surgeons can remove a section of a liver from a living person and both the donor and recipients’ livers will regrow.
Bladow put herself on the list of interested donors, but a match was found with a member of Skrede’s family, so Bladow was never tested. But she kept an eye out for another opportunity to be a living donor.
“Just the draw of knowing that I have the power to really help somebody and change the course of their life,” said Bladow. “And in the case of kidney donation, give them their life back.”
Mullen had had kidney failure once, five years ago, but that time the kidneys recovered. The second time they failed, they never recovered.
“When he told me they weren’t coming back and I needed a transplant, I just broke down,” said Mullen.
Mullen used to work with Bladow’s husband and she’s remained a family friend for years. When she met up with the Bladows for lunch one day, the last thing she expected was for Bladow to offer to donate one of her kidneys to her.
“I was in shock. I didn’t know the right words to say. I still don’t know the right words to say,” Mullen told the Journal Times in October. “You don’t expect somebody to be a match and say, ‘I’ll donate.’ ”
The two had to undergo a battery of tests for compatibility, and Bladow had to undergo counseling to make sure she was completely confident in her decision. The date was set for Dec. 5, so Bladow, a fifth-grade teacher at Dyer Intermediate School, would have winter break to recover.
Recovery
Both said they were pretty nervous about the surgery itself. Bladow said she was particularly nervous about the time waiting for the IV to be inserted into her arm and the administration of the anesthetic.
“Your brain has so much time to blow everything out of proportion,” she said. “I told my whole team ahead of time, it’s not me getting cold feet, that’s just how I am before any surgical procedure. There were definitely some nerves, not for ‘Oh my goodness I’m giving up an organ,’ but for the surgery itself.”
Mullen said that time period before surgery was “nerve-wracking.”
“I just kept talking to myself, saying, ‘I can do it. I can do,’ “ said Mullen. “And it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was.”
Mullen was walking the next day after surgery.
“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that,” she said. “The next day, I got a little bit faster and better and better.”
The first time Bladow was able to visit Mullen after the surgery, she immediately saw a difference.
“I really noticed the color of her complexion had really changed, from this yellow, grey-ish color to this really rose pink,” said Bladow. “That was really cool to see.”
Bladow’s recovery took a little longer than she anticipated. She’d initially planned on returning to work six week after surgery, but that’s not how it panned out.
“I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “Because I got there and was like, ‘Nope, that’s not happening.’ “
Her abdominal muscles took longer to heal than she’d thought they would. Plus her remaining kidney needed time to adjust, causing fatigue.
She returned part-time in February and then went back full-time in March. She said she’s now made a full recovery, is still able to exercise and do all the things she’d done before the surgery.
In the long term, the biggest physical effects are that she cannot take ibuprofen; she wears a medical bracelet in case of emergencies. She also has to drink 80 to 100 ounces of water every day.
‘A new person’
For Mullen, the difference between her life pre-surgery and post-surgery has been like night and day.
“I feel like a new person,” she said. “I just feel that I have a lot more energy and can do more things than I could do before.”
Mullen is able to regularly visit family members that live an hour away, walk her dog and tend to her garden.
“I could, but it was very tiring,” she said. “Now I can actually get it done without taking breaks.”
She still has to watch her diet, though not as carefully as before, and has to take medication, though the dosage is down to 10 pills in the morning and six at night.
Mullen said she doesn’t know how to thank Bladow for donating her kidney.
“I’m really glad I have a second change at life and I’m so glad she had the courage to do this,” she said. “I don’t know what I can ever do to say thank you. There’s just not enough words.”
Both Bladow and Mullen said they now have a deep, lifelong connection.
“I am really glad I did it,” said Bladow. “Kathy (Mullen) and I have a really special relationship now. I think there’s something that happens when someone has a piece of you.”
Mullen agreed in her own words.
“Oh my God, she can’t get rid of me now,” she said. “We’re linked for life.”
