RACINE — Marilynn Pelky grew up just down the street from where Sister Michelle Olley, born Catherine Olley, grew up.
She remembers one time the neighborhood boys were playing baseball and young Olley wanted to join them. They told her she couldn’t because she was a girl.
“She said, ‘That’s not right. I have as much right to play baseball,” said Pelky. “She stood up for herself at a time when not a lot of other girls would have.”
Olley, who died Saturday at age 91, was a force in education, nonprofit and religious communities in Racine and beyond. In all her roles, she brought people together and worked tirelessly to get to the heart of issues and find solutions.
“We have to be thankful for everything she gave to our community,” said Pelky. “She always had that spark in her eyes. She was always reaching out for more, whether it’s ‘I want to play baseball with these boys and they won’t let me,’ or ‘I want the community to look closely at this issue.’ “
‘She did not waste a minute’
Olley was the third of seven children, oldest of two girls, and one of a disproportionate number of siblings who went into education or religious vocations. Their oldest brother, Edmund, became a priest and 10 years after Olley became a nun, her little sister Betty became one as well.
The sisters had been roommates since 1985. Betty remembers that even when they were young, Michelle tried to contribute to the family in any way she could.
“She was always working on different kinds of projects and jobs that entailed quite a lot of responsibility,” said Betty. “I think that was always her model: Do the best you can wherever you are. And that meant she didn’t stop at just doing things the easy way — she would go right at the root of the need to change whatever needed to be taken care of.”
Michelle started out teaching in Janesville but quickly moved into administration. From there she took on prestigious positions, such as working for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
“The job she held was usually held by a priest,” said Betty. “You pray to the Holy Spirit so you can learn what you have to do a good job. She seemed to come so naturally by things that she needed to do a good job.”
Michelle lived several lifetimes: she was an educator, an administrator (locally, at St. Catherine’s High School and St. Patrick Parish) and served on countless boards and committees, including as president of the Racine Unified School District board from 1975-78. She campaigned unsuccessfully for a seat in the Wisconsin Senate in 1978.
She also was the executive director of the Center for Community Concerns when the organization formed the Volunteer Center of Racine. Pelky, representing the United Way, was on the committee that researched and founded the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave. She went on to serve as the first executive director. When CCC closed, Olley became board president at the Volunteer Center.
“She was always willing to listen,” said Pelky. “Every time I would be a little frustrated or a little upset, she was someone I’d give a call.”
Her nephew Christopher Olley, also an educator, attributes it to her boundless energy.
“She did not waste a minute,” said Christopher. “Her biggest thing was her non-stop energy. She was always on duty. She was the master servant-leader. She was always finding ways to make a difference, whether through faith or through policy.”
She remained active until the day she died.
A small group of people who used to work at the Center for Community Concerns still get together to talk about the good old days and catch up. It was at one of those gatherings last week that Michelle Olley told Pelky she’d be happy to join the committee to plan for the Volunteer Center’s 20th anniversary.
“She was truly a Racine person who was very caring, very respectful of everyone that was involved,” said Pelky. “And wanting to get more people involved all the time. Wanting to make sure those who wanted to be heard could be heard.”