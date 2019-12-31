You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sinkhole on Lathrop damages squad car
2 comments
alert top story

Sinkhole on Lathrop damages squad car

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE —A Racine Police Department squad car was damaged after falling into a sinkhole on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, just before 7 a.m. a water main break on the 2100 block of Lathrop Avenue was reported.

An officer, driving in the south bound lane of Lathrop Avenue went into the sinkhole. The squad car "suffered unknown front-end damage" according to the shift commander report.

No injuries were reported. 

Workers from the Racine Water Utility and We Energies were on scene on Lathrop Avenue, early on the evening of New Year's Eve working in a waist-deep hole in front of the McDonald's restaurant.

Lathrop was blocked in both directions south of 21st Street for approximately a block while crews worked in the hole.

2 comments
2
0
15
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News