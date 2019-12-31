Sinkhole on Lathrop damages squad car

RACINE —A Racine Police Department squad car was damaged after falling into a sinkhole on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, just before 7 a.m. a water main break on the 2100 block of Lathrop Avenue was reported.

An officer, driving in the south bound lane of Lathrop Avenue went into the sinkhole. The squad car "suffered unknown front-end damage" according to the shift commander report.

No injuries were reported.

Workers from the Racine Water Utility and We Energies were on scene on Lathrop Avenue, early on the evening of New Year's Eve working in a waist-deep hole in front of the McDonald's restaurant.

Lathrop was blocked in both directions south of 21st Street for approximately a block while crews worked in the hole.

