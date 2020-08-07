You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single cigarette starts fire that caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, but no injuries reported
0 comments
alert top story

Single cigarette starts fire that caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, but no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Just before midnight Thursday, an unattended cigarette fell into a garbage can in a second-floor bedroom on the 1500 block of Buchanan Street, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The cigarette, which had been resting on a window sill, ignited a fire fueled by "combustibles" in the garbage can, a Fire Department release stated.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, but not until after it caused approximately $3,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board discusses, votes on body cam proposal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News