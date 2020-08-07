Single cigarette starts fire that caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, but no injuries reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Just before midnight Thursday, an unattended cigarette fell into a garbage can in a second-floor bedroom on the 1500 block of Buchanan Street, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The cigarette, which had been resting on a window sill, ignited a fire fueled by "combustibles" in the garbage can, a Fire Department release stated.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, but not until after it caused approximately $3,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.

