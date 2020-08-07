Single cigarette starts fire that caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, but no injuries reported

RACINE — Just before midnight Thursday, an unattended cigarette fell into a garbage can in a second-floor bedroom on the 1500 block of Buchanan Street, according to the Racine Fire Department.
The cigarette, which had been resting on a window sill, ignited a fire fueled by "combustibles" in the garbage can, a Fire Department release stated.
Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, but not until after it caused approximately $3,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported.
The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene.
