Since 1978, a Roeder family member has worked at Caledonia Fire. That will end March 5

CALEDONIA — The last in line of a family with a legacy of more than four decades of firefighting at the same department is hanging his coat and hat.
Chief Richard Roeder of the Caledonia Fire Department is retiring next month, marking the end of 13 years as chief, a 37-year career in firefighting and 43 consecutive years of Roeders being part of the Caledonia Fire Department.
However, the Roeder family legacy of firefighting in its entirety is not ending — albeit at different stations. Roeder’s wife and daughter are still dedicating time and effort to firefighting elsewhere in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
Roeder’s last day is scheduled for March 5. Jeff Henningfeld, Battalion Chief of the Public Education Division, will become interim chief two days later.
“Dick has always loved the fire department and the fire service. He’s always tried to better the department and make it closer. He’s been good to the department and he’s been an asset to the Village of Caledonia,” Henningfeld said.
A family of first responders
Roeder began his career in Caledonia as a paid on-call firefighter in 1984 while working at a local farm. Four of his brothers — Jim, Gene, Chuck and Bob — were also firefighters. At one point, all five men worked at the Caledonia FD part-time.
The Roeder family consists of seven children: six sons including Richard, and one daughter. Richard is the sixth-born.
According to a March 25, 1990 Journal Times article, the family’s employment in fire departments started with Jim Roeder, who based a high school class project on the Caledonia Fire Department and later began working there in 1978.
Next, Gene followed in his footsteps by joining the same department — Jim piqued his interest in the industry. Bob, Chuck and then Richard were next in line to joining fire departments.
Roeder has three children himself and two grandchildren.
Richard Roeder’s wife Beth currently works as chaplain at the Milwaukee Fire Department and volunteers with the Racine Fire Bells. His daughter Jamie is the captain of training at Hales Corners Fire Department in Milwaukee County and volunteers at Somers Fire Department in Kenosha County.
“I don’t think that was the original plan, it just happened that way,” Richard Roeder said of his family of firefighters.
He’s never forced any family member to go into the career of firefighting — “wherever they’re the happiest,” Roeder said. “There’s so many different careers.”
In retirement, Roeder hopes to teach his grandchildren how to catch bugs and fish. He will tend to his home, fixing things around the house, and travel and go camping in-state with his family.
His brothers Bob and Gene are retired as well and anxious for Roeder to join their fishing ranks, he said.
A ‘busy career’
Roeder moved from paid on-call firefighter in Caledonia to firefighter EMT (emergency medical technician) in the City of Two Rivers in Manitowoc County in 1986. He came back to Caledonia and was hired in 1990 as a firefighter EMT. He was promoted to lieutenant EMT in 1996, went to paramedic school in 1998 and became battalion chief that same year, then was promoted to assistant chief in 2005 and chief in 2008.
“It’s been a busy career,” Roeder said.
Roeder said he enjoyed watching the quality of EMT care improve over the years he’s been in the firefighting industry. When he started out, firefighters and EMTs would simply drive injured persons to the hospital as quickly as they could and provide minimal care en route, such as applying an ice pack. Now, the EMTs provide a lot more care during the drive.
On the job, there’s a constant learning curve, Roeder said.
“No two days are the same. No two calls are the same,” Roeder said. “You’re being challenged on every call.”
As chief, Roeder has gone to some of the bigger calls and concentrates on what can be done such as supplying medical care to those who need it. If he happens to drive past an incident, he stops and assists the firefighters in action.
However, his job as chief has consisted of much more.
Roeder said his career has been a good ride, and Henningfeld said the same words — although referring to working together with Roeder.
Henningfeld has known Roeder for 30 years through the Fire Department, ever since Henningfeld was a paid on-call firefighter. Roeder had just been re-hired in Caledonia.
“I enjoyed wholeheartedly working with him. We’ve ridden out a lot of storms together. I wish him the best in his retirement.”
The two worked to grow the department. Together, they wrote and obtained two SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grants, although Roeder said Henningfeld did all the “leg work.”
Roeder said he enjoys doing the hiring because “the ability to offer a full-time job in the career (new hires) are motivated into is pretty awesome,” he said.
Henningfeld described Roeder as personable and always willing to listen. He always had an open door, Henningfeld said.
“He supported me in my position and I do my best to support him in his position. We always worked well as a tag team,” Henningfeld said.
Planning for the future
Roeder’s goal was to leave the department better than he found it. He’s pushed for education and officer development during his career, so the current 47 personnel within the department can make good choices while out in the field and in the firehouse.
“It’s been an extensive, good career. Very pleasurable,” Roeder said. “It’s been a good fit.”
Henningfeld plans to continue developing the department on the path that Roeder has led it down. He said he looks forward to the challenges and opportunities that the chief position presents.
Henningfeld has been with the department for 33 years and his own retirement is not on his radar quite yet. He likes the fact that the organization is close-knit and family-oriented, he said. The department has a good sense of values and challenges.
“Dick has left a legacy within the department and I hope to carry on his strong traditions,” he said.