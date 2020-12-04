Simanek, former Racine County judge, presiding over Trump Wisconsin election lawsuit

MADISON — Stephen Simanek, a former Racine County Circuit Court judge, is the judge appointed to preside over in the case of a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump in an effort to have more than 221,000 ballots thrown out in pursuit of the Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.
Simanek was appointed by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience D. Roggensack.
On Thursday, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request that the court hear the case challenging the validity of election results in Milwaukee and Dane counties; results that Wisconsin election officials have attested to be accurate, legal and untampered with.
The consolidated case (between Milwaukee and Dane counties’ courts) progressed with a scheduling hearing that began at 3:30 p.m. Friday, during which the next hearing was scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Trump camp is pushing to have the case move quickly so that it can be completed before Dec. 14, when electors are scheduled to cast ballots in the Electoral College, which is expected to elect Joe Biden president by a vote of 306-232.
Simanek showed concern for the tight time-schedule and did not allow attorneys for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to have the next hearing be on Friday, Dec. 11; the Democrats’ attorneys have a hearing in a Trump-filed federal case scheduled for Thursday morning, during which time Simanek had originally hoped the Wisconsin case’s next hearing could have been held.
Regarding the need for expediency and the impending Dec. 14 Electoral College vote, Simanek said “Man, I’d hate to bump up against that...
“I don’t want to be put in a situation where it’s the absolute last moment to get it done. And then if there are any glitches, we have no recourse,” he continued.
Background
The Wisconsin-related lawsuits are among dozens of lawsuits Trump has filed in several states and federally in last-ditch efforts to win a second term. According to Marc Elias, an attorney with an expertise in elections who often works with Democrats, Trump has as of early Friday afternoon won only of 43 lawsuits filed related to the Nov. 3 election.
Although widespread fraud is still being alleged by Trump and his supporters, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that there is no evidence of fraud that is widespread enough to overturn Biden’s victory.
After the Trump-requested recounts in Democrat-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties, Biden’s statewide lead grew by 87 votes to 20,695.
‘Grace under pressure’
Simanek spent 30 years as a judge of the Racine County Circuit Court, having officially retired at the age of 65 in July 2010. But he has remained as a reserve judge, meaning he remains able to substitute in and serve as a judge when called upon.
Upon his 2010 retirement, local Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty described Simanek as “grace under pressure” on the bench.
On Friday, in a text to The Journal Times, Cafferty said: “The Supreme Court has made an excellent choice by appointing Judge Simanek to preside over these cases. He is thoughtful, fair and extremely capable. Judge Simanek has always operated in a nonpartisan fashion. He will call it as he sees it.”
Perhaps the highest-profile case on Simanek’s docket in his three decades in Racine County was that of former Racine Mayor Gary Becker, who was arrested in January 2009 for attempting to solicit a teenage girl for sex; the “girl” was actually an agent from the state Department of Criminal Investigation. Simanek sentenced Becker to three years in prison.
Simanek also served as chief judge of Wisconsin’s Second Judicial District, a district that included Kenosha and Walworth counties as well as Racine, from 1990-96.
Federal case
The judge hearing Trump’s federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s win in Wisconsin said Friday that the president’s request to “remand” the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was “bizarre.”
Trump, who argues that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in accordance with state guidelines were illegal, wants a judge to give the state Legislature (controlled by Republicans) the power to determine who won the election.
“It’s a request for pretty remarkable declaratory relief,” U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, said during a conference call to set deadlines and a hearing date. Ludwig, who said it was “an unusual case, obviously,” also cast doubt on whether a federal court should be considering it at all.
“I have a very, very hard time seeing how this is justiciable in the federal court,” Ludwig continued. “The request to remand this case to the Legislature almost strikes me as bizarre.”
The judge questioned why Trump wasn’t going directly to the Legislature if he wants lawmakers to get involved with naming electors. Bill Bock, an attorney for Trump, said Trump needed the court to rule that the election was “invalid” so the Legislature could get involved. He also said that the term “remand,” which is typically used to describe when one court sends a case to a lower court, was “inartful.”
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cast serious doubt in the week on whether the Legislature might change the state’s electors from Biden to Trump backers. Steineke tweeted a clip of actor Dana Carvey playing President George H.W. Bush saying, “Not gonna do it.”
