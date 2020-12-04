Simanek, former Racine County judge, presiding over Trump Wisconsin election lawsuit

Regarding the need for expediency and the impending Dec. 14 Electoral College vote, Simanek said “Man, I’d hate to bump up against that...

“I don’t want to be put in a situation where it’s the absolute last moment to get it done. And then if there are any glitches, we have no recourse,” he continued.

Background

The Wisconsin-related lawsuits are among dozens of lawsuits Trump has filed in several states and federally in last-ditch efforts to win a second term. According to Marc Elias, an attorney with an expertise in elections who often works with Democrats, Trump has as of early Friday afternoon won only of 43 lawsuits filed related to the Nov. 3 election.

Although widespread fraud is still being alleged by Trump and his supporters, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that there is no evidence of fraud that is widespread enough to overturn Biden’s victory.

After the Trump-requested recounts in Democrat-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties, Biden’s statewide lead grew by 87 votes to 20,695.

‘Grace under pressure’

