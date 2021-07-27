Silver Alert: Racine police searching for man missing from group home

RACINE — Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 63-year-old man who is missing from a group home in Racine.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Juan Rios, who left the group home on Sunday and was last seen 6 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 900 block of 65th Street in Kenosha.

Police are asking the public's assistance in Racine County, Kenosha County and Milwaukee County.

Officials say Rios was traveling on foot when he told people he was going to visit a friend who he identified by name — and who police believe has been deceased for a long time.

Police are unsure how Rios got from Racine to Kenosha, but they suspect he is using public transportation.

Rios is Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, black hair, blue eyes, with a tattoo on his right forearm, last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Rios' whereabouts can contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.

