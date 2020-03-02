Sikh priest who was paralyzed during 2012 temple shooting in Oak Creek has died

OAK CREEK — Baba Punjab Singh, a priest who was partially paralyzed after being shot during the 2012 Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting, died Monday morning at the age of 72.

Singh's left side became paralyzed after he suffered multiple strokes after being shot by white supremacist Wade Michael Page on Aug. 5, 2012 at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, 7512 S. Howell Ave. (Highway 38), Oak Creek. Page killed six people and injured four others (including a police officer and Singh) that day before turning the gun on himself, after being shot by a police officer.

The City of Oak Creek announced Singh's death on Facebook Monday afternoon.

According to an article about Singh on SikhNet.com, Singh was an incredibly devout man. Singh "would sit and meditate for hours, sometimes skipping meals, to remember God," the article's author, Jasvir Kaur, wrote.